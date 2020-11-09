With a recent Utah Education Association call to move secondary schools to remote learning and the new state of emergency from Governor Gary Herbert, there are some questions surrounding local schools and their moves to in-person learning during the current COVID-19 case spike.
On Friday, the Utah Education Association called for Herbert to move all secondary schools to remote learning in high-transmission areas.
That was then followed up by the announcement of a state of emergency on Sunday.
For local schools, it seems as if the state of emergency will have no immediate impact.
“As far as school, we will continue with our school plan,” said Kimberly Bird, Alpine School District assistant to the superintendent. “We believe in having kids in face-to-face learning as much as possible. We do not perceive any changes to our school schedule at this time.”
The biggest changes involve winter sports and the postponement of tryouts and practices for the mandated two-week period.
On top of this, there will be no extracurricular activities for the following two weeks as well.
“Until we hear differently, we’re just going to go ahead with the regular school day as it is now and hope that the case numbers will come down as community members follow the guidelines that have been put out with this state of emergency,” said David Stephenson, Alpine School District administrator of public relations.
In the Nebo and Provo school districts, the same rang true.
For Nebo, there have been no shutdowns of schools or the movement to an alternative schedule as a result of COVID-19 case counts.
“We’ve been able to keep a fairly low count and in some schools we haven’t had any COVID-19 cases,” said Lana Hiskey, Nebo School District spokesperson. “I know the other districts have had to go on alternating day schedules but we haven’t had any of that in Nebo yet. I’m always cautiously optimistic.”
For the Provo School District, its secondary schools moved into Phase 2 as of Monday.
This means that all secondary schools will have students attending classes four days a week on a shortened schedule, just like what the Alpine School District is doing.
“Really nothing has changed as far as how our schools operate,” said Caleb Price, Provo School District spokesperson. “Kids are going to school, they were already required to were masks every day so the mask mandate hasn’t changed anything or added anything to what we’re doing. The biggest change is the postponement of winter sports and after-school activities for at least two weeks.”
As for the UEA’s statement calling for the governor to move secondary schools to remote learning, it cited that the current strategies to address COVID-19 in the state were not working.
Another big focus for UEA was on the teachers.
“The juggling of multiple and continually changing teaching modalities, combined with the stress of a school environment that puts personal and family health at risk, has created an untenable situation for our Utah educators,” the statement read. “Immediate action is required to not only address the pandemic, but also to stave off what we fear will be a wave of teachers choosing to leave the profession due to increasingly unacceptable working conditions.”
With regards to the statement, Bird said the thought of completely online learning is troubling.
“As school officials we hesitate ... at the thought of going fully online, we do not believe that is what’s best for kids,” Bird said. “We’re going to do all we can to maintain school in person, face-to-face as much as possible.”
Bird also mentioned that the spread of COVID-19 mostly happens when students are outside of school. This is what has been impacting the spread the most.
The school district will do its part to enforce mask wearing, social distancing and hygiene practices, but it has to be a community effort.
“There’s a lot of people on both sides of the argument and so as a district we are focused on educating kids and providing the best educational experience that we can,” Price said. “Right now our board has decided that having them in school four days a week in Phase 2 is what is best for our students. If we’re required by state officials or local officials to make changes to that, we’ll work with those groups as needed.”
For Nebo, only 6% of students have requested only online learning for the school year and Hiskey confirmed that teachers were in the high 90% in terms of teaching in the classrooms this year.
“Honestly, I don’t know about any that did not want to stay in the classroom in Nebo School District,” Hiskey said about teachers.
With the holiday season approaching, safety guidelines outside of school will be key.
As families gather for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, the big question will be how schools will respond to a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.
Alpine and Provo districts expressed that they have dealt with holidays already and are planning on responding as they have previously.
Bird likened it to the Labor Day weekend holiday, one that led to an uptick in COVID-19 cases for the Alpine School District. She added that the district’s efforts will not change with the holidays approaching.
“It’s very similar to when we were heading into fall break, we encouraged people to practice the safety measures as much as possible when they’re outside of the schools but that’s what we can do,” Price said of the Provo School District’s experience with case spikes after holidays. “We can’t tell people to not get together with their families or to do this or that, we encourage safety as much as possible and leave it at that.”
The resounding hope from the districts is that the community can come together to slow the spread of COVID-19, thus keeping children in the classroom.