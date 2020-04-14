Utah Valley school districts proud of technology successes after COVID-19 forced dramatic changes

In late February, one of the members of the technology team at Nebo School District wondered in a meeting what it would be like if all learning had to be done online. The general consensus was that wasn’t likely to happen.
Alpine School District got a chance last fall to create a “blended learning” program when Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs wasn’t ready to open when school started. The technology team helped the students do some of their learning online.
Those thoughts and experiences gave the two Utah Valley school districts a glimpse of what was to come — but nothing could have prepared the technology experts for what was to come in March of 2020.
Heather Nelson, a digital coach for Nebo School District, remembered just how suddenly everything changed.
“It was the craziest experience,” Nelson said in a phone interview Monday. “On that Thursday (March 13), we got a call that we needed to get a little bit prepared so we would know what we would need in place if something were to happen. We worked all day that day trying to figure out what teachers would need if that happened during the school year. On Friday, we worked all day getting things into place as a precaution.”
Blaine Edman, administrator of technology for Alpine School District, recalled how his team had to adjust its plans as things changed rapidly.
“We have a lot of teachers who have used digital tools but they were used to using it in the classroom in front of students,” Edman said on a conference call on Monday. “As we saw that this might be a possibility, our 27 innovative learning coaches for our 90 schools got together and started building resources. We then started to build training options. We probably had four or five different plans over two days. At first it was we’ll pull everyone together and teach them, but then the governor limited the gatherings to 100 and then to less than 50 and then it was groups of 10. We had to rework our plan each time.”
The big announcement
After Utah governor Gary Herbert announced on March 13 that schools in the state would have a “soft closure” as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, technology teams for the school district kicked their efforts into high gear as they attempted to develop ways to transition to an online-only learning model.
“That afternoon when we found out that the schools would be doing a soft closure, everyone jumped right in and stayed late that night,” Nelson said. “We worked all day and into the night on Saturday. We came up with three different platforms for how teachers would deliver content, then we talked about assessment tools they would need and how they would communicate with their students.”
Alpine School District assistant to the superintendent Kimberly Bird said Edman and his team put in unbelievable hours trying to get things set for the teachers and students.
“It was late on Friday and we have over 4,000 teachers,” Bird said. “This tech team put something together over the weekend so they could be trained within two days and help support our teachers. There was no complaining. They just went and worked. It was really incredible to see.”
Equipment challenges
The intense effort was geared toward getting processes and tools in place for educators while also ensuring students would have access to the online teaching.
“We needed to get Chromebooks for students who were at home who needed some kind of device,” Edman said. “We put together a way to gather the Chromebooks, get them ready and then hand them out to students. We have over 15,000 Chromebooks that have gone out to families at this point and we’ve had to keep track of them all. Our media people did a great job helping with that. We also have some hotspots that we’ve provided for some families that don’t have internet in their homes.”
Nelson said Nebo School District was in good shape because it had enough devices but the information technology department had to put in the time to make sure those computers could do what the students would need them to do.
“We wanted to do anything we could for students and teachers so when they got on their account, it was ready for them,” Nelson said.
High-speed adaptation
While school districts in other parts of the country took weeks to get their online learning efforts rolled out, Utah Valley school districts had just five days before they started live on March 18.
“We have 30 elementary schools, so on Monday we had a small group from each school come to a training,” Nelson said. “We simultaneously trained in three separate rooms. Two digital coaches trained 10 different schools at once on the learning platforms, the forms of assessment, the video-recording options, everything. We had to give a crash course on how to use these things. Then those small groups of teams left and went to their schools to train the other teachers on the training we gave them.”
She explained that there was a sense of urgency in the training sessions she conducted with teachers — but there was also camaraderie.
“On Tuesday, the digital coaches hit every school in Nebo School District,” Nelson said. “We tried to spend an hour or two at each school, then we just ran from school to school. I was at Brockbank Elementary in Spanish Fork and they announced I was there and to meet in the library. It was one of the most overwhelming experiences because it hadn’t had a digital coach. I had clusters of teachers who had questions, and I didn’t know how I was going to answer them all in just a couple of hours. I had to think as fast as I could on some things. What was really cool to see was that as people were patiently waiting for me to get to them, others would walk around and see if they could answer the questions. Everyone helped each other.”
She called it some of the most stressful days of her teaching career because she was trying to answer questions about things she was still getting familiar with herself.
“We were all just making it up as we go,” Nelson said. “I read a quote about how there is no manual for this. We’ve never had it happen. The most amazing thing has been the teachers, who have just done it.”
Continuing to evolve
In the last few weeks she has tried to be active in helping any teachers who were having a tough time, and so she reached out to a teacher friend to see how things were going.
“I told her I had been worried and just wanted to check in,” Nelson said. “She said, ‘Actually, I’m doing OK and you would be so proud of me. You wouldn’t believe the stuff I’ve learned.’ She was an example of what all of these wonderful teachers are doing. Nothing is going perfectly but everyone is doing their absolute best.”
Edman said that from a technological standpoint, it would be easy to just send out worksheets or other materials. It’s the teacher-student connection that is so important that he and his team want to facilitate.
“If all we had to do was to teach teachers to make worksheets and send them to the students, this would’ve been a snap,” Edman said. “But teachers are asking us how to have that learning experience and the one-to-one connection. That’s why we have learned so much about video conferencing and teacher videos and online classroom discussions. That connection is what everyone is hungry for.”
Problem-solving
Both Alpine and Nebo School Districts tried to build libraries of tutorials and responses to questions so the technological resources would be there where they would be easily accessible for educators.
“Even before anything became official, we put together a website of online learning resources that teachers could use,” Edman said. “We started putting in best-practice systems and other guides.”
Security has been one of the on-going challenges since technology has its weaknesses as well as its strengths.
“Since initially getting it all to work, the majority of our time has been spent focusing on trying to help people do things securely and safely with kids,” Edman said. “We’ve tried to figure out the security settings for programs but the companies are doing the same thing. They make changes and then we have to put out a new memo to explain what to do. The biggest challenge is communication with everyone in the district.”
Seeing the rewards and challenges
He said all of the efforts have brought a strong sense of achievement for his team.
“I’ve had innovative learning coaches who have told me that they’ve never been this tired but they’ve never been more satisfied in their job,” Edman said. “They feel like everything they’ve done in their years of education has prepared them for this moment.”
Nelson has actually seen the impact from both the digital coach side and the parent side, since she has two elementary-school kids in her family.
“Parents and students should know they are the reason we are trying to do this, trying to meet the needs of students the best we can,” Nelson said. “We want to keep students learning. It is different and it is an adjustment. This is our new normal right now. Everyone is trying their best to make it work. As a mom myself, it sometimes is hard to have patience. If we can all have a little patience and exercise perseverance on every level, it will help. We can do it — and we are doing it.”
Nelson probably summed up the feelings of district technology staff throughout Utah Valley (and probably throughout the country) when she said, “It’s been cool to see happen with the way people rise to the occasion — but I don’t think I ever want to do it again.”