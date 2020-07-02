Many parents of school-age children have to be anxious about getting ready for school this fall as Utah continues to deal with the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utah Valley school districts, however, want them to know that plans for the upcoming school year are coming together.
"We are analyzing everything we possibly can to ensure a safe environment in our schools," Alpine School District spokesperson David Stephenson said in a teleconference Thursday. "We are doing everything we can to have our facilities ready for kids to come back and then maintain that throughout the school year. We are committed as a school district to have an environment that is conducive for the learning we need to have happen for our students."
At a press conference on Wednesday, Utah governor Gary Herbert said that state leaders are currently planning to have schools ready to start on time in the fall. Stephenson said that directive does give the districts confidence to move forward.
"We are confident with what the governor stated recently as far as moving ahead," Stephenson said. "As long as we can have our students in the classroom with a high degree of safety, we want them there."
But exactly how school will be is something that is a work in process, especially with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Utah.
Districts are facing tough questions about how to handle sanitation, social distancing, facial coverings, busing and other issues.
All three Utah Valley school districts (Alpine, Provo City and Nebo) believed that the first step in creating a new plan for the upcoming year was to get adequate feedback from parents, students and educators.
Provo City was the first to publish the results of its surveys (see info box), while Alpine and Nebo are still gathering and analyzing the data. Stephenson said Alpine received more than 17,600 parent surveys and more than 2,800 educator surveys.
"I feel like we had a great response rate," Stephenson said. "We know we have so many parents who are concerned who want to know what the new school year will look like."
He said the goal was to find out what worked and what improvements need to be made.
In addition to getting feedback from parents, students and educators, districts are also getting direction from the state level.
"We've worked closely with the state board of education and gotten direction from them," Stephenson said. "They created a template of things we should consider when developing our plan. They've given us a lot of guidance and we're really appreciative of that."
He added that districts around the state are working together to try to come up with solutions to problems and best practices.
"That's been inspiring," Stephenson said. "When you are in a difficult situation, you can really come together with others who are in the same situation and share ideas. When good ideas are available, let's work together and take ideas from other plans to help us in the process."
Herbert wants plans in place by Aug. 1 but most of the districts are planning to begin presenting them at their July school board meetings.
"We are quickly working on our plan to return to school," Provo City School District spokesperson Caleb Price said in an email last week. "Right now, we plan to release the first proposal to the public during our Board Meeting on July 14. We are looking at all of the possibilities for returning to school in the fall including all remote learning, hybrid approaches or full-time face-to-face school but we are focusing on trying to create a plan for in-person instruction with options for families that are uncomfortable with coming back to school."
Stephenson said the school board members and district staff understand that no matter what direction they take, there are potentially negative outcomes. That does mean the stress level is heightened as they do the best they can.
"It's emotionally hard to work together to try to create these other options when our first choice is obviously having students full-time in school every day," Stephenson said. "We have to have alternative plans because of the unknown. We want those plans to be the best they can be based on the situation we might find ourselves in. We need to make sure student learning is happening at a high degree."
No matter how things end up playing out, the districts are confident that their educators will be as prepared as they can be for the upcoming school year.
"I know teachers are working through the summer even though they still don't know where we are going to be on the first day of school, whether it's going to be everyone back to school face-to-face every day or if we are going to need to do a hybrid model or have complete school dismissal like it was at the end of the year," Stephenson said. "But we're really looking forward to getting kids back to school."