Voters found themselves in an interesting situation in 2020 as the Provo School District bond decision regarding if Timpview High School would undergo reconstruction was theirs to make, rather it was a decision on what the interest rates would be.
As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, the “yes” votes for the bond outnumbered the “no” vote by over 1,000. As of Tuesday, 52.13% of voters indicated in favor of the bond for less than a 5% margin.
The high school saw structural problems as early as the spring of 2017, and a bond in 2019 was placed on the ballot that included Timpview as well as a couple other projects for the district.
The bond was initially turned down, but the board needed to start construction on the campus immediately in order to keep students on campus.
Construction started on the south gym and the academic wing as the board sought out another way to immediately begin construction.
“This agreement, and the resulting bond, is the best choice for our students and the taxpayers,” according to a statement arguing for the bond from the Provo School board. “The alternative was to hold class in 40 portable classrooms. This would have displaced the majority of the school into a portable city and cost the taxpayers an additional $2.5 million per year until the building was reconstructed.”
The option the board pursued was a lease revenue bond, which does not require a vote, meaning the construction will happen with or without voters.