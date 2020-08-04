Home and business owners throughout Utah County may be paying up to a few hundred more in property taxes than they paid last year if school board officials pass increases proposed by the Nebo, Provo City and Alpine school districts.
School districts in Utah County receive the largest portion of total property taxes collected, 67%, while the rest goes to the county, municipalities, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District and other special districts.
Residents and business owners living in Nebo School District boundaries would pay the biggest dollar-amount increases, according to notices mailed to residents in late July. The owner of a $326,000 residential property who paid $948.86 in school district property taxes in 2019 would pay 1,070.96 this year, a $122.10 increase.
Meanwhile, the owner of a similarly priced commercial property in south Utah County would pay about $222 more, an increase from $1,725.19 to $1,947.20.
“If the proposed budget is approved …. (Nebo School District) would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 14.19% above last year’s property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth,” the notice read.
Even with the proposed dollar-amount increase, which would generate $2 million in “operating funds,” the Nebo School District property tax rate would remain at the 2019 rate of .008749, according to Nebo School District Spokeswoman Lana Hiskey, who said some residents are under the impression that their property tax rate could be increasing.
“They’re concerned that we’ve raised the taxes, but we have not as far as Nebo School District,” Hiskey said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re just keeping the rate the same. However, their assessed (property) value is going up.”
A property valuation of a Spanish Fork house uploaded by Nebo School District shows that the home’s market value increased from $357,600 in 2019 to $374,200 this year.
“This example shows that for this property, the portion of the 2020 property taxes to Nebo School District increased 4.6% from 2019, a direct correlation to the 4.6% increase in the assessed valuation,” the school district wrote.
In a post explaining the proposed increase, the school district wrote that it was going through the Truth in Taxation process “to transfer part of the District tax rate devoted to paying its bond payments (debt service) to the District tax devoted to capital improvement ... as part of its plan to use capital improvement funds to complete the six building projects approved in the 2018 bond election.”
The school district added that the $2 million increase in operating funds would “help the District deliver both at-school and remote learning opportunities to students” as officials grapple with how to safely open schools during a public health crisis.
“Due to COVID-19, offering multiple learning environments is necessary for our students but is certainly a more expensive instructional model,” the post said. “The $2M increase will help soften the financial impact of providing an exceptional educational experience for our students plus assist with other expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
When asked about residents who are upset about having to pay more in property taxes during an economic downturn, Hiskey said she was empathetic to their concerns.
“I think, under the best of circumstances, taxes are a difficult thing for families,” said Hiskey. “We understand the burden that parents have, and we want to be their partner in educating their child to the best of our ability.”
Hiskey added that the additional $2 million likely won’t be enough to pay for all coronavirus-related costs.
“In getting into some of these expenses due to COVID-19, that ($2 million) still will not cover the more expensive instructional time that we’re going to have this year,” she said.
In a public notice, the Provo City School District proposed a property tax increase that would cost the owner of a $316,000 home $90.90 more per year and the owner of a $316,000 business about $165 more per year.
An increase proposed by the Alpine School District would cost the average homeowner, who paid $803.17 in property taxes to the school district in 2019, $37.40 more per year and the average business owner, who paid about $1,460, $68 more annually.
Spokespersons for Alpine School District and Provo City School District could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the proposed property tax increases.
The Alpine and Provo City school districts will hold public Truth in Taxation hearings on Aug. 11 at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively. Nebo School District will hold a public hearing on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.