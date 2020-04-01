What began as a multimedia aid for a fundraiser has turned into much more for Salem Hills teacher and coach Scott Haney.
Lights, camera, action.
Haney has spent the past 12 years in Salem teaching P.E. and coaching the Skyhawks baseball team. The coronavirus has shut down schools and forced teachers to provide online courses. Spring sports have been postponed. By his own admission, Haney said he doesn’t know social media all that well and only recently figured out how to link his work to YouTube. His first video — he shoots them all on his cell phone — was so much fun he decided to do more.
“I was going to quit doing it a while ago, but too many people were saying, ‘Don’t you dare,’ ” Haney said. “My mind races every night. Since I don’t have baseball right now I’ve been coming up with ideas mostly from my life experience. I was missing my players and was just trying to come up with funny ways to keep connected to them.”
The videos are posted daily on Twitter (@coach_haney and @shhs_baseball).
The topics range from emotional to silly. When singer Kenny Rogers died last week, Haney did a lip sync to “The Greatest,” a song Rogers wrote about a little boy and his love of baseball. In another video, Haney got choked up a bit talking about two of the most influential coaches in his life: his father and his high school coach. He did one video claiming (for laughs) that he and his coaching staff figured out a way to electronically bug the opposing dugout and have the audio downloaded by satellite. There is another one where Haney gives a lesson in bathroom stall etiquette.
The videos have been a hit with his players, family and friends.
“My mom is 75 and she told me she cried when she saw the Kenny Rogers video,” Haney said.
Haney has always been kind of an “out-of-left-field” thinker. For the past 16 years he’s had an obsession with the television show “Survivor.” Last winter he tracked down a casting director for the show and invited her and her daughter to Salem Hills to teach his volleyball class. They also went horseback riding and skiing at Sundance, all on Haney’s dime. They said they had a wonderful time.
Alas, his generosity didn’t earn him a shot on the show.
“She told me I was too old, too out of shape and didn’t have a hook,” Haney said.
He said he’s pretty much always been comfortable on camera.
“A lot of people are afraid to speak, but not me,” Haney said. “Sometimes it gets me in trouble because I don’t know when to shut up. I was in student government in high school and things like this have always come easily to me. My whole life I’ve said that I’ll do anything as long as I’m wearing shades. But really, I want people to see my eyes. I don’t wear shades as a coach because I want my players to know when I’m mad or happy.”
Haney usually arrives at Salem Hills around 7:30 a.m. each weekday morning to prep for his P.E. classes, which are taught online using Google Classroom.
“I told them that their academics are more important than this class, so I gave them fun assignments so they could be outside and active and still maintain social distancing,” he said. “I didn’t want them to stress over their P.E. grade.”
The rest of the day he works on maintaining the school’s baseball field and comes up with ideas for his videos. He said he thinks about his players and assistant coaches all the time. The Utah High School Activities Association recently announced that all spring sports were postponed until May 1. Haney is hopeful that his team will get a chance to get back on the field. The Skyhawks began the year as the No. 1 team in Class 5A and won six of their seven games. Haney said this was probably one of the best pitching staffs he’s had, which would be a big advantage in a state tournament situation.
“I just tell my players to follow all the guidelines and stay positive and busy,” Haney said. “Mental health is so important. I encourage them to use their dads for workouts instead of each other. It’s tough for the kids not to get together and try to play. I miss them and I love them. Hopefully we get a chance to play again.”
The fundraiser video worked well enough to help buy an $11,000 scoreboard, which is going up on the baseball field this week.
“Some people may think the videos are dumb, but I think everyone wants to be entertained and they want to smile,” Haney said. “That’s my main goal. I’m just trying to make people smile.”