Under normal circumstances, Scott Bronson could work as a substitute teacher just about every day of the week during the school year.
No one is living under normal circumstances anymore due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Bronson and other substitute teachers all over the country suddenly find themselves without work during what would usually be one of the busiest times of the year.
“All my jobs have been canceled,” Bronson said. “I’m usually only needed if the teacher doesn’t come in. Even teachers that are sick can still teach from home now.”
Bronson and his wife, Paige, are surviving. Paige is a drama teacher at two different schools. She is teaching from home and still getting a paycheck.
“Her check covers all of our bills, but what it doesn’t cover is gas, food and other things,” Scott Bronson said. “We’ve been getting some help from the church with food and we’re not spending as much money on gas now, so that helps.”
Scott Bronson labored in the health care industry for 25 years. The nursing home at which he worked was bought and sold several times. He noticed a big change the last time the facility was purchased.
“In our department meetings we went from discussing the residents' needs to how we could make more money,” he said.
Four years later, Bronson was out of a job. In his mid-50s, he found it difficult to get hired anywhere. He and his wife eventually lost their home. After years of receiving emails from their mortgage holder claiming there were numerous programs to help those in times of hardship, the Bronsons discovered the process frustrating, exhausting and untenable.
“The whole thing is designed to make you give up, and we did,” Bronson said.
After a short sale on their home, the Bronsons moved into a two-bedroom fourplex in the Grandview area of Provo.
That’s when Bronson took a shot at substitute teaching.
“It was scary at first,” he said. “The first phase is terror. You’re going to all of these different classrooms and you don’t know what to expect. The next phase is you are going into battle with all these kids. Then the third phase is, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ You go into the class, you don’t know anyone but you know the type. You don’t have to battle. You help the ones that need help and endure the ones who don’t.”
Bronson has been substitute teaching steadily for the past seven years. At first he only took a few jobs a week, then started to work with Kelly Educational Staffing, which indicates on its website that it activates 64,000 teachers nationwide and more than 1,000 in Utah County alone. Kelly posts jobs that are available online and substitute teachers can simply choose where they want to work.
“It got to the point where I could work every day if I wanted to,” Bronson said. “It was a fairly nice supplemental income, and I had time to work on my acting and my writing.”
Bronson said he continued to substitute teach because he found a niche that he enjoyed.
“I think I’m a good teacher,” he said. “I prefer to deal with students who know how to reason and want to be there. There are a lot of bright kids out there and they are eager to learn. They don’t always know that. Once you make learning interesting, they can engage really well. I like the ‘ah ha!’ moments. Every once in a while you get the right place and say the right things. The kid goes, ‘I get it!’”
Bronson prefers to teach third to sixth grade but takes high school and junior high assignments as well.
“In third grade, that’s right about when kids start to learn how to reason,” Bronson said. “It’s not so much like herding kittens. In my seven years, I’ve taken a kindergarten assignment just twice on purpose. I have OCD and I like a little order in my life.”
Bronson and his wife share a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan and he tries to make the gas money stretch by accepting jobs that are near the two elementary schools where she works.
It’s fairly simple to become a substitute teacher in Utah: A high school diploma and a background check gets things started. Pay varies from district to district, from $65 to $75 per day.
The public relations department of Kelly Educational Staffing indicated there are some substitute teachers in Utah County who are assisting in virtual instruction and tutoring.
Bronson has been an actor and a playwright during his life. He’s helped start a couple of theater companies, acting as the artistic director. With no opportunities for substitute teaching, he has ample time to work on the second draft of his play.
He’s seen the reports that other states have shut down the school year completely and doesn’t know if he’ll have any jobs in the coming months.
“I’ve been seeing articles fly by on Facebook that since we’re all in our homes so much, I should be getting a lot done now,” he said. “I mostly just sit and stare at screens. It’s hard to get motivated to do anything else. Like, 'What’s it all for?’
“I’m lucky I’m an introvert. Being cooped up in the house isn’t such a problem because I’m kind of a caveman anyway.”