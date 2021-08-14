Shelby Codling was in physical therapy when he realized he enjoyed interactions with certain clients.
“I realized I really liked working with high school-age students and junior high students,” Codling said. “I wanted to be around them more, so I decided to try teaching and teach in a subject I like, like health.”
Andrea Prime grew up in the area and felt like educators had a big impact on her life.
“I remember growing up and having teachers inspire me to do better,” Prime said. “I was the student who hated school and didn’t care about my grades. I remember feeling so disappointed in myself and it was a lot of my teachers who helped me get better, helped me find a reason to get good grades and have success. What I want to accomplish as a teacher is finding those students who don’t have that confidence and helping them find it in themselves.”
Prime and Codling are part of a group of approximately 400 new instructors who will start working for the Alpine School District this fall. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences but they come with similar goals.
“I’m excited about being with the students,” Codling said. “I’m not too nervous. I’m more excited. I just hope I can do a good job.”
After the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, not having enough teachers was a concern for a lot of school districts in Utah. Codling, however, said it wasn’t exactly as advertised.
“I heard that there were teacher shortages but then when I was trying to get a job, it was actually kind of hard,” Codling said. “It didn’t seem like a shortage to me.”
Codling will be teaching health at Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs, while Prime — who is an intern finishing up her last semester at Utah Valley University — will be teaching second grade at Hidden Hollow Elementary in Eagle Mountain.
“It’s kind of weird to be on the other side as a teacher, but it’s awesome to feel like I’m accomplishing my dreams, doing something I’ve always wanted to do,” Prime said. “It’s fun to be the person who will help others and teach others.”
Codling and Prime were attending the new teacher orientation for Alpine School District earlier in August and said they feel it was valuable to know about some of the resources they have to aid them in getting started.
“I think it’s a great experience,” Prime said. “It’s awesome to know that I’m going into a career that really benefits a lot of people. It helps me realize that I’m doing something that impacts a lot of people and helps them get to where they want to be, especially students who are learning. It makes we want to work as hard as I can to help them.”
They know that there are still uncertainties about what will happen with the pandemic and how that will impact education.
“It’s obviously another challenge, not just for me but for the students too,” Prime said. “I think it’s something we can connect on. We are all going through the same challenge but we are there to help each other. We do see the light at the end of the tunnel so it’s just learning to get through it and find ways to learn. There are road blocks but there are ways to get around them.”
Codling said he feels fortunate that he isn’t going through what teachers went through in the last couple of years.
“I’m so happy about it,” Codling said. “I’ve heard the stories about new teachers having to do things online. It’s just so nice to be getting back with the students and be in front of them.”
They, along with most of their colleagues, put a lot of pressure on themselves to ensure their students get the most out of the education they are providing.
“Not doing well is my biggest concern,” Prime said. “It’s my first time, so I don’t necessarily know exactly what I’m doing. Making sure I’m doing things correctly and teaching students the correct information is important. I’m excited to get to know the students and make connections with them.”
But they also know that this is part of a process, one they hope to continue for years to come.
“I feel like I gave up a lot to start this process,” Codling said. “I plan on doing it for a long time. I hope to make a difference. I know when I was in high school there were certain teachers who stood out to me because I could feel that they really cared about the students. I hope I can do that as well.”