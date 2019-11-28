Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.