More than 350 student body presidents from universities and colleges throughout the United States, including Brigham Young University, Utah Valley University and Weber State University, are calling for bipartisan government action to address climate change.
The student government presidents, representing schools ranging from Harvard University to Colorado State University to Liberty University, signed on to a statement Thursday in support of carbon dividends, a way of incentivizing clean energy by taxing carbon emissions.
“The climate threat is one of the greatest challenges of our generation,” the statement read. “It transcends virtually every other issue because it threatens the basic building blocks of our security and prosperity, and with it, the American way of life. While the precise effects of climate instability remain uncertain, the risks are too grave to ignore.”
The group of student leaders, known as Students for Carbon Dividends, follows in the footsteps of a collection of over 3,500 American economists, including over two-dozen Nobel Prize winners, who in January 2019 called for “immediate national action” on climate change guided by “sound economic principles.”
“A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary,” wrote the economists. “By correcting a well-known market failure, a carbon tax will send a powerful price signal that harnesses the invisible hand of the marketplace to steer economic actors towards a low-carbon future.”
The college and university student body presidents said they wanted to ”join this historic coalition of economists and opinion leaders” and put forward a four pillar plan, which includes steadily raising the price on carbon “to spur clean energy innovation and drive emissions reductions” and offering carbon dividend rebates “to ensure revenue-neutrality and benefit American families.”
Additionally, the student coalition called for the “streamlining of carbon regulations that are no longer necessary,” as well as for “border-carbon adjustments to level the playing field for American workers and businesses and hold other countries accountable.”
“This win-win proposal is built upon bedrock principles of economics and would succeed in delivering far greater emissions reductions than all previous policies combined,” they wrote.
Student government leaders who signed on to the climate plan include Rob Borden, who served as president of the BYU Student Service Association until May, UVU Student Body President Taylor Bell, Weber State University Student Body President Ben Ferney and former BYU-Idaho Student Representative Council President McKinley Carr.
In an op-ed published by RealClearEnergy on Tuesday, Borden, along with Louisiana State University Student Body President Stone Cox and Mississippi State University Student Body President Jake Manning, wrote that a carbon dividends plan “would harness the power of the market to address the climate challenge more directly than any policy to date.”
“By levying a fee on emissions, the proposal would remove the de facto subsidy on carbon pollution,” Borden and the two other student government leaders wrote. “This would level the playing field for energy competition, spur innovation, and unleash market forces to develop and deploy clean energy technologies.”
The students continued that “not only is the carbon dividends strategy capable of earning broad, bipartisan support, but it is also likely to serve its purpose.”
“A carbon price of $0.02 per pound of CO2 — escalating at 5% each year — would cut U.S. emissions in half by 2035,” they wrote. “These reductions would exceed all prior climate plans, including the goals of the Paris Commitment, demonstrating the inherent power of a market-based solution.”
In January 2019, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-FL, introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 which, if passed, would impose “a fee on the carbon content of fuels, including crude oil, natural gas, coal, or any other product derived from those fuels that will be used so as to emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.”
The bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Energy and Power on Jan. 25, 2019 and has yet to be voted on by the House or Senate.