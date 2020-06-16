In an ideal future it will take less than 30 minutes for students to ride the FrontRunner from Orem to Payson.
Access to the Frontrunner system is a big part of the expansion plan for Utah Valley University. On Tuesday, the school announced the acquisition of 38.7 acres of land on the northeast side of the I-15 Payson Main Street interchange for a future satellite campus.
"It is no secret that the south end of Utah County is growing," said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. "The acquisition of the Payson land demonstrates UVU's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional education in affordable and innovative ways in our service area. The campus will incentivize sustainable development, facilitate business and government partnerships, and serve our Utah citizens."
Payson is an ideal campus site for many reasons, including its proximity to a future FrontRunner station. The Utah Transit Authority plans to build a rail extension and station in Payson in the next decade at an estimated cost of $216 million.
UVU's master plan places its Utah County satellite campuses near current and future public transportation hubs, making access easier and reducing traffic. It also will benefit from the Utah Department of Transportation's planned freeway interchange on the north end of Payson.
The site is located northeast of the Payson power plant adjoining south Bamberger Road, and the construction timeline of the campus is still to be determined. UVU will work with local business and community leaders to establish the best educational programming to serve the residents of south Utah County.
"I am extremely excited that UVU is building a campus in Payson," said Payson Mayor Bill Wright. "I attended UVU's forerunner trade tech, where I studied aircraft instrument repair, welding and computer science, and later received my emergency medical technician designation there. I have watched it grow from a small technical school to a first-rate college and eventually to a full-scale university. UVU has a stellar reputation, and we welcome it with open arms in Payson."
Last month, the school announced the acquisition of a 103,000-square-foot building at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, a process that took two years. The building, which is located at 2912 West Executive Parkway, was approved for purchase in March of 2019 for $22.11 million.
The Orem school also has satellite campuses and property in Heber City, the Provo Airport, Vineyard and Capitol Reef Station.
With over 41,728 students, Utah Valley University is the largest public university in the state of Utah.