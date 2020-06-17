Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was admitted to the hospital last week following several days of illness, according to a statement released Wednesday.
"He has been tested and does not have COVID-19," according to Eric Hawkins, church spokesperson. "Other diagnostic studies are being done."
Holland, 79, was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 23, 1994. At the time of this call, Elder Holland was serving as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy, to which he had been called on April 1, 1989, according to church biographical information.
In April, his son Matthew Holland was called to be a General Authority Seventy. He was serving as the president of the Raleigh North Carolina Mission at the time of his call.
From 1980 until his call as a General Authority in 1989, Holland served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He is a former church commissioner of education and dean of the College of Religious Education at BYU.
Prior to his church callings, he served as president of the American Association of Presidents of Independent Colleges and Universities (AAPICU), on the board of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) and as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) Presidents Commission.
For his work in improving understanding between Christians and Jews, he was awarded the "Torch of Liberty" award by the Anti-Defamation League of B'Nai B'rith.
He has served on the governing boards of a number of civic and business related corporations and has received the “Distinguished Eagle Scout” award from the Boy Scouts of America. He is also the author of eight books, one of which he co-authored with his wife, Patricia.