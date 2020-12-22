Christmastime can be financially stressful, especially this year when many are out of work or working reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, because of Tabitha’s Way Food Pantries in American Fork and Spanish Fork, hundreds of Utah County families will be able to enjoy Christmas dinners, even though they cannot afford it right now. These Christmas meals were given out to those in need on Monday, with a little help from local elected officials.
“For many of us, including elected officials, these people are invisible to us. This gives the mayors a chance to serve this underserved population,” said Mike Carter, founder of American Fork’s pantry.
At American Fork’s pantry, American Fork Mayor Brad Frost, Pleasant Grove Mayor Guy Fugal, Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees, Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller, Highland City Councilmember Kurt Ostler and Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith helped to serve their community members on Monday by distributing the fixings for the holiday meals.
“I think it’s a great thing. I am grateful that we have Tabitha’s Way and am grateful for all those that donate to it and those that help people in need,” said Fugal. “There’s more need than we’ve had previously There are more people who are struggling because of the pandemic and those that are out of work.”
“Tabitha’s Way is an amazing organization that fulfills such a critical need in our community,” said Sheriff Smith. “I am grateful for an opportunity to participate in such a worthy cause and even more grateful for those who work day in and day out to provide this service to members in our community throughout the entire year. My hat’s off to them.”
Cedar Hills’ Rees said that Tabitha’s Way is filling a gap in Utah County for families and individuals who need a bit of extra help during these difficult times.
“I appreciate Tabitha’s Way reaching out and asking for my participation this evening,” she said. “Christmas is the perfect time to look for ways to serve others, and there is no better place to serve than within our own communities.”
Tabitha’s Way in American Fork gave out 300 Christmas dinners to families in need in the North Utah County area. Tabitha’s Way in Spanish Fork is also giving out 300 Christmas dinners during the week leading up to Christmas.
“These are dinners that families can cook at home so they are able to enjoy a holiday meal with their family and create family memories together,” Carter said.
Dinner vouchers were given to at-risk families of students in Alpine and Nebo school districts. According to Carter, these are families who may not have a Christmas dinner otherwise. Some vouchers also were given out by other community organizations and to clients of Tabitha’s Way pantries.
This year, because of COVID, the meals were distributed in a contactless manner. Families drove up, handed their vouchers to volunteers and their food was put into their trunks. Prior to pick up, the meals were assembled in a safe way with social distancing and the wearing of masks by volunteers.
Local businesses, families and individuals donated either food or money for the food for the dinners. Additionally, more than 1,000 stuffed animals were donated to give to children of the families.
Tabitha’s Way provides food assistance to over 8,000 people per month in Utah County. Over half of those receiving food are children. According to Carter, one in six children in Utah County is food-insecure.
Clients of Tabitha’s Way Food Pantries include those who have high medical bills, have lost their jobs or have had their hours reduced due to COVID or for other reasons, seniors and veterans living on fixed incomes, people who have experienced rent increases, death of a spouse, divorce and many other reasons.
“The average person needs food assistance for three months until they are able to get themselves into a better place,” Carter said.
Between the two Tabitha’s Way pantries, over 8 million meals were provided during 2020, over 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to children and over 900 Thanksgiving meals were given to those in need.
Wendy Osborne, founder of Tabitha’s Way, said that it is truly a Christmas miracle to be able to help so many people and that is due to those who volunteer and to those who donate. In fact, earlier this month Tabitha’s Way received a donation of $20,000 from The Utah Central Association of Realtors. That amount will fund 100,000 meals for those in need, according to Osborne.
For more information, go to www.tabithasway.org.