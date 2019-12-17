Utah County’s population is expected to reach 1.6 million by 2065, according to projections from the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, which would be 177% population growth since 2015. In four and a half decades, it is estimated that 28% of the state’s population will reside in Utah County.
Where in the county would this growth occur? How would air quality be affected by such a spike in population? These are some of the questions that Envision Utah, a group that “engages people to create and sustain communities that are beautiful, prosperous, healthy and neighborly for current and future residents,” is working to answer.
Last fall, Envision Utah partnered with various state and local government officials to launch “Valley Visioning,” a three-phased project to create “a voluntary yet powerful framework to underpin future planning and implementation in the county,” according to the project’s website.
“We’re just trying to get an idea of how we should grow,” said Ryan Beck, a project manager and vice president of planning for Envision Utah.
A committee of local and state leaders was formed to contribute to development discussions. The committee is co-chaired by Val Hale, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and Utah Valley University vice president of university relations Cameron Martin. Also on the committee is Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah.
For the first phase of the project, Envision Utah hosted workshops and talked to residents about what type of development and growth they would like to see and to determine what factors would impact quality of life in the county, said Beck.
“Phase one was all about listening,” he said.
The second phase, according to Beck, consisted of taking information and feedback from the workshops and putting together five “different growth scenarios” for Utah County.
The first scenario is that Utah County follows past trends and continues to grow as it has since 2000, Beck said, with development occurring in the west and south in Utah County with large office parks being built along Interstate 15.
The second possibility is the development of organized, mixed-use centers, the planning official said, which would be built “near places where there’s high capacity,” such as near public transportation.
The third growth option would be developing west of Utah Lake and near Eagle Mountain, Beck said, where “there’s a lot of available land.”
Another possibility would be southward growth between Provo and Santaquin.
The final scenario Envision Utah is considering is “urban infill and filling in all of those empty lots on the east side” near Orem and Provo, according to Beck.
The Valley Visioning project is currently in its third and final phase, which consists of surveying Utah County residents to gauge which of these five growth options they’d prefer to see.
So far, around 7,000 people have taken the survey or provided feedback, Beck said.
Of the five scenarios, Beck said there has been the most public support for developing mixed-use urban centers.
Beck acknowledged that “historically, we do know that there’s a lot of people who don’t like higher density development near their home,” but that there’s been somewhat of a “shift” due to people wanting grocery stores, libraries and schools closer to their homes.
And developing urban centers would have “huge impacts on our air quality,” he said, due to shorter vehicle trips and more people being able to walk or bike places.
Another factor to consider when discussing growth is disaster resilience, Beck said, adding that south Utah County has higher soil liquefaction than other parts of the valley and therefore “tends to be pretty high (in terms of) earthquake risk.”
A number of partners have contributed to the Valley Visioning project, including Utah Valley University and the commerce chambers of American Fork, Payson and Santaquin, Spanish Fork and Salem, Eagle Mountain, Pleasant Grove and Springville.
Those who want to take the Valley Visioning survey can do so by visiting https://valleyvisioningsurvey.org.