Rich McDonald, clinical director for Wasatch Crest Treatment Center, believes horses are intuitive creatures and that they understand just what many of his clients need.
Wasatch Crest, located in Heber City, works mostly with people experiencing addictions of all kinds, but according to McDonald, those addictions are usually coupled with other mental illnesses, such as anxiety, depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and more.
“Equine therapy is a great way to address these issues,” McDonald said. “They (the horses) are less intimidating.”
He said when it comes to the clients, the horses help bring peace to their chaotic world.
Wasatch Crest offers an on-the-ground form of equine therapy. There is no riding involved, instead the therapeutic services involve walking, grooming and bridling the horses.
“This takes therapy out of the office,” McDonald said.
McDonald is a strong believer in the connection of being outdoors to find quiet peace and inner strength. McDonald said most, if not all, of his clients with addiction, particularly drug addictions, have sought the services of various therapies and therapists before coming to Wasatch Crest.
Wasatch Crest staff is comprised of about 30 team members, including clinicians, recovery advocates and business development. The team of about seven clinicians includes a medical director, director of nursing and director of recreational therapy.
“They (clients) know what to say to a therapist,” McDonald said. “This (equine therapy) takes the talking out of it.”
Meaning, according to McDonald, clients don’t feel the need to perform or hide parts of themselves to a therapist. McDonald said he was a skeptic about equine therapy before he saw it work.
“It blew me away,” McDonald said. “It’s really good for clients who need a different approach.”
Most clients McDonald supports have lost trust, not just in themselves but in society in general. They show hard exteriors, but when they become invested in the animals, there is give and take.
“Caring for the animals builds trust,” McDonald said. “They find a spiritual connection. There is no expectation and no talking. You have no choice but to be super present.”
McDonald said the other good thing about the equine form of therapy they offer is there is no pressure, and the animals are non-judgmental. They have no expectations.
Clients with Wasatch Crest have a variety of programs to choose from. Most of the clients stay at the center for 30 to 60 days. They offer sober living and day treatment options.
Since COVID-19, the treatment facility has been able to work virtually with their clients, as well.
McDonald believes when the pandemic subsides they will see more people in need of trauma-related therapies, which their equine therapy program can support.
The center provides clients with access to therapists with master’s degrees, offering — generally — two sessions a week. Clients stay with the same therapist throughout the entirety of their treatment time.
The center also has a therapy garden, where clients can connect with the earth in a peaceful setting.
Wasatch Crest typically has between 26-28 clients living on site. McDonald said they are staying pretty busy.
Cost varies based on insurance coverage and level of care necessary for each client. Wasatch Crest accepts many major insurance providers. They also have the ability to secure single case agreements with out of network providers.
Insurances Wasatch Crest accepts include: Select Health, Tricare, First Health Network, EMI Health, Wise Provider Networks, MultiPlan, MHN and Molina Healthcare.
Wasatch Crest Treatment Center is located in Heber Valley and next to the Utah Valley University campus. The treatment center has seven acres of campus that is surrounded by the Wasatch Mountains.
More information is available on the facility’s website.