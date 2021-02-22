Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Lori Barber was born and raised on a sheep farm in Utah County, and she knew she wanted to stay close to home once she began working in the medical field.
“I grew up as a little cowgirl, and that’s why I have a love for fixing things,” she said.
Starting out as a hospital nurse working almost exclusively “graveyard shifts,” or shifts that happened between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., the Spanish Fork native changed course, instead becoming a school nurse.
Barber fell in love with her work as a school nurse, and the position opened new opportunities for her, including the chance to work for the county’s Health Department.
She began working at the Utah County Health Department in 1985. In 1996, Barber left the county department only to return three years ago.
Now, Barber works as the director of Family and Personal Health as well as the Nursing Division director. When the coronavirus pandemic finally hit Utah, Barber’s world was turned upside down.
“Things have actually changed completely,” she said. “Everything that I do has changed completely since COVID-19 started.”
Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 and tasks related to the virus have overtaken Barber’s personal and professional life, she said.
Barber and others like her at the Utah County Health Department have worked long hours to ensure residents were informed and medical institutions were prepared, as professionals everywhere waded into unknown territory. Every day brought its own unique and unanticipated challenges.
As this was happening, Barber was working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure more people were hired, trained and ready to go in time, overseeing all of the “moving parts” that keep the department functional.
In fact, Barber has one of the hardest jobs at the department, Utah County Health Department Public Information Officer Aislynn Tolman-Hill said, adding that her job is not “enviable” or “easy.”
Tolman-Hill said, in her almost 20 years in the medical field, she has never worked with a nursing director like Barber, who she said is easy to work with, incredibly knowledgeable and highly skilled.
“She is very skilled in knowing how to cut through the noise of the situation and get to the heart of the matter so we can very quickly rectify the situation and be able to move on,” Tolman-Hill shared. “That happens multiple times a day.”
She said Barber’s position is multi-faceted, split into several categories including being a division director and being a nurse, and in every respect, Barber exceeds expectations. Barber is an empathetic and people-oriented nurse and a director who cuts to the chase and gets to the heart of any situation quickly.
“It’s been quite difficult, actually,” Barber admitted. “Every division in this Health Department has given up employees to help these efforts, not only with the contact tracing but with immunizations, spreading the word, and helping people that are in quarantine get food or pay rent.”
Barber said each and every person she has come into contact with has been eager to help, and this speaks to the caliber of people working at the department.
“It’s such a group effort,” she said.
On Feb. 3, Barber attended a Utah County Commission meeting in Provo, representing the Utah County Health Department.
With COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people allowed in the room is limited, but when she was called to the front of the room to be recognized as the county’s employee of the month, family and friends filed into the room behind her.
“They called me up to come get my award, and they said you might want to turn around,” she recalled. “It turns out it was my family and my friends, and it was great to see them all there.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who attended the meeting via Zoom, announced the recognition at the beginning of the commission’s meeting, referencing pages of nominations from Barber’s employees, coworkers and supervisors.
“It’s so long that I will only read a small portion,” Ainge said of the list of comments sent in with each nomination.
In the several nominations submitted to the commission, Barber was called a “perfect employee” and described as “motivated, dedicated, dependable and committed” by those who have worked with her at the county Health Department.
One nomination said, “Lori is the glue that sticks us all together,” explaining how Barber always makes herself available to her team, even on weekends and after hours.
“It’s really nice to be given an award, but honestly, it’s not me,” Barber said. “It’s everybody. Everybody works so hard, and I feel like everyone deserves an award. Everyone here has worked so hard.”
Commissioners Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich presented Barber with the award.