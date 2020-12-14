Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
When Sean Bell graduated high school, he left his home and civilian life behind, traveling to the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.
It was almost like a family tradition to join the service, and when the time came, Bell said he, too, answered the call, much like his father and his father before him.
Beginning at the age of 18, Bell worked as a military policeman for the Marine Corps. However, his passion for the career began when he was just a child.
“I always used to play as a kid; that was one of my favorite things, playing ‘Cops and Robbers,’” he reminisced. “It’s kind of like I was born into it. It was one of those things that just felt right.”
After his four-year contract with the Marines ended, Bell returned to Utah and began working at the Utah State Prison in Draper. Not long after, he transferred to the Utah County Jail.
Since that time, Bell has become a Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy, working in patrol, the warrants division, narcotics, death investigations and Special Weapons and Tactics. Bell even worked part time with the medical examiner’s office.
With a laundry-list resume under his belt, Bell has worked in law enforcement for almost 30 years.
“It’s like that old saying, ‘If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,’” he said. “It’s been that way for me.”
For Bell, helping others and serving his community is just another day on the job, and Dec. 2 was no exception.
On that day, Deputy Bell had been dispatched to Goshen after a burglary alarm had been activated. The incident was a false alarm — a resident who had forgotten to deactivate her security system. Bell started to leave when a call came over the radio.
A nearby home was on fire. Bell, who was only a few blocks away from the home, drove directly to the site.
When he arrived on scene, the homeowner was attempting to subdue the flames with a household garden hose. Bell jumped into action, taking a nearby ladder and setting it against the house.
He gathered up the hose, climbed onto the ladder, and began spraying water directly into the home through a hole in the structure.
Bell’s actions stopped kept the fire at bay until fire departments from Santaquin, Genola and Payson arrived to finish putting out the flames. Santaquin Fire Chief Ryan Lind told deputies that, had Bell not gotten to the fire so quickly, the fire likely would have spread significantly, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was just being in the right place at the right time,” Bell said. “I was just happy that we could get that under control before it could completely engulf that roof.”
Fire officials discovered the blaze started in the chimney of the home’s wood-burning stove. According to the press release, the homeowner told authorities he had started a fire in the stove that morning — as he had for 30 years — and didn’t know anything was wrong until a neighbor began pounding on his door.
The homeowners told authorities they were thankful for Bell’s quick response and for the firefighters who were able to extinguish the flames.
The incident on Dec. 2 wasn’t the first of its kind for Bell.
Only months before the Goshen house fire, Bell was first on the scene of a vehicle fire in Woodland Hills, grabbing a garden house and rushing toward the flames to stop the spread. The vehicle had been parked by a home.
“If somebody needs help, there’s not a problem responding,” he said. “Everybody is willing to jump in and do what they need to do. It’s not one person who is a hero; it’s people out there doing their jobs.”
Days where Bell is able to help his neighbors, as on Dec. 2, are his favorite on the job, he said.
“Some people run the other direction, but the people I’m with are going toward the gunfire,” Bell continued. “They’re the ones that are there to take care of their community.”
At the end of the day, Bell said, he and his brothers and sisters on the force want to make their communities safe for its residents and the people they love.