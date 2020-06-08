Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
José Rodriguez took an interesting path to his job at the Utah County Jail’s kitchen and his life experiences are helping others he mentors there. Rodriguez and his wife, Rosa, both work for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and have been there for a combined 34 years.
Life in El Salvador
José Rodriguez was an 11-year-old boy in El Salvador when he watched his father being tortured and killed by members of the military because he was suspected of being a Communist. “I saw everything they did to him,” he said.
Then, he was told that he had to work for the police. For five years, he lived at the police station and did tasks for them, such as shining shoes and going out to get food. He was allowed to go to school and was paid a couple of dollars each month.
At the age of 16, he joined the army and trained for two years. “I wanted to get back at whoever killed my dad,” Rodriguez said. “That was my mentality.”
When he was 18 years old, he was given the opportunity to be a member of the National Guard. There, he said, he was given excellent training for one year and continued with the National Guard for three years. Still, he couldn’t forget what had been done to his father.
“I was trying to find out who killed my dad,” he said. Then, when he did find out, someone steered him away from seeking revenge. His boss at the time, who had become a friend, counseled him every day to not give in to his anger. “Because of him, I didn’t do it,” Rodriguez said.
After his experience with the National Guard, he worked for then-President Alfredo Cristiani, helping to ensure Cristiani’s safety, for five years.
During his years of work in El Salvador, Rodriguez would often hear co-workers talk about visiting the United States.
“At the time, I had no plans to go,” he said. But, when a family member told him that he could make much more money in the United States, he decided to change his plans.
Long road to Utah
Rodriguez took buses, taxis and even walked for five days to finally get to the United States. When he arrived in Texas, his father’s cousin, local restaurant owner Mario Solorzano, helped him get to Utah and get his first job there, washing dishes. Within nine years, Rodriguez was able to become a citizen of the United States.
Rodriguez lived in Utah without seeing his wife for three years and his children for four years, before they were all able to be together again. Their fourth child was born in the United States.
Rosa Rodriguez initially surprised José the first time she came to visit him in Utah. “She just told me to go to the airport,” he said. Finally, after trying multiple times, Rosa and their children were able to join José permanently.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office
About 18 years ago, José Rodriguez told his wife he wanted to try for a job at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
“I worked for the government in El Salvador and I thought I could work at a government job here too,” he said. “I was ready to sign up for the National Guard here, but then, I got the job at the Sheriff’s Office. My wife was so relieved.”
José Rodriguez said he is very grateful for his job and that he was hired by then-supervisor Larry Hunter, even though he spoke no English at the time. “They gave me a chance because of my experience,” he said.
Being a cook in the jail’s kitchen is hard work, but Rodriguez loves the job. “I like it because I supervise inmates and I have the opportunity to teach them everything about cooking and tips to change their lives,” he said. “I tell them about my life and I feel like I have helped them.”
Two years after Rodriguez began working at the UCSO, Rosa got a job there as well, in the custodial department. The two are very respected employees, according to Sheriff Mike Smith.
“We love the place,” Rodriguez said. “There are very nice people there. We love them.”
About 30 inmates at a time work in the jail’s kitchen, where they are not just working, but being trained.
“José’s always upbeat. It can sometimes be a not-so-pleasant environment to work in, but he’s always upbeat,” said Deputy Jason Heidel, food service administrator. “He works well with the inmates and enjoys being able to teach them.”
While Rodriguez still goes back to visit El Salvador from time to time, he is happy to live in the United States.
“I’m so grateful. I say thanks to the Lord every day because He allows me to be here,” he said. “My kids grew up here. They are doing very well. I don’t have a lot of money, but I have the ability to pay my bills. I feel really spoiled.”