Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tom Hodgson was working part-time as security for a Kmart in Spanish Fork when he and his friend, Blair Kerby, came up with the idea for the Shop With a Cop program.
The two saw a similar program going on in the midwest and wanted to replicate it, and they did just that. The very first Shop With a Cop event was held at the Kmart in American Fork, and 40 kids received around $75 to spend in the shop.
“It’s just progressed from there to where now we help hundreds of kids,” Hodgson said. “It’s been a lot of fun to do this and be involved in this.”
Hodgson added, when he first started, he never thought the event would turn into what it is today.
This year was set to be the 30th anniversary of the first Shop With a Cop event, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes, as it has for everyone.
The in-person event has been cancelled, but that isn’t stopping Hodgson and the team at Shop With a Cop. They still want to help children in some way this Christmas season, so they will be delivering gift cards to different agencies in the county. Officers will also shop for children and bring the presents to their homes.
While this year’s Shop With a Cop may look different, Hodgson and his team were set on finding a way to continue the tradition through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for many events this year, it’s all about finding ways to navigate those events safely.
“It’s been difficult, even from a personal standpoint, because this is a milestone year for us; it’s year number 30,” Hodgson said. “We wanted to make this year a special year and go above and beyond, but unfortunately, with COVID dictating what we can and can’t do right now, we decided to err on the side of caution.”
The decision was disappointing for Hodgson, as it was for many others involved in the program.
Hodgson said he sends out several emails each day for his work, and none of them received as many responses as his email on the cancellation fo the in-person event.
On a personal level, Hodgson was hoping the team could possibly pull it off, but that soon turned into angst.
He added it was a sad day for his entire family, as well.
“My entire family gets involved in Shop With a Cop, as do many officers and their families, but this is the highlight of the year for our family,” Hodgson said. “Each and every Christmas season, it’s the highlight for our family. All of my children participate, and they want to come help gift wrap or shop with children so for us it was a big hit. For me personally, just because it was our 30th year it was a little disappointing for me but I understand why it had to happen.”
While the 30th year of the event will look different, Hodgson was quick to point to past experiences, talking passionately about how the event impacted the children as well as the officers and those involved.
He often times had trouble putting into words just how much it meant for all involved.
Within 15 minutes of meeting the children, Hodgson said they often times became best friends. This was also important as some of those children may have had bad experiences with law enforcement in the past through their families.
The involvement between officers and the children is something that Hodgson will miss this year.
“That is priceless,” Hodgson said. “More importantly, I think are the experiences we’ve had personally with children we’ve helped as we get them a new coat, new boots or shoes, something like that. Some of them are awestruck that that is their very own coat and we take that for granted. For a child that’s never had their own coat, it’s a pretty special day for them. There’s no way you could replace the smiles on their faces.”
Many of the moments Hodgson recalled left him speechless and at a loss for words as he went on about the amazing interactions that occurred as a part of the program. He said it is something people have to see in person.
Although his 30 years participating in Shop with a Cop have yielded a “truckload of memories,” one in particular springs to mind. It involves a 7-year-old Provo girl who the Hodgson family immediately held near and dear to their hearts.
Throughout the entire event, the young girl was shopping for everyone but herself: her family, her teacher and more. At the end of the shopping trip, Hodgson asked about anything else she wanted to get and she immediately said she wanted to get him a gift for taking her shopping.
“The end result of that experience was, we loaded up her cart,” Hodgson said, “we loaded it up with gifts for her and her family and when the parents arrived to pick up the child, we spoke with the parents, and it was incredible to meet them in-person.”
When the parents came to pick her up, Hodgson’s wife asked if the parents needed any more help with other children. They declined, but Hodgson said that his wife was persistent.
The Hodgson family ended up taking the other children in the girl’s family to shop at the mall for presents, and when they returned to the house, the parents and grandparents asked them to come inside.
The family had prepared an entire meal for the Hodgson family and asked them to sit down for dinner with them.
“She had a profound effect on my family and myself,” Hodgson said. “It was an incredible, beautiful gesture by a beautiful family that means so much to us.”
Hodgson concluded his stories and recollections with talks of hopes for next year’s event.
He added they are going to do what they have to do to get through this year with the hopes that the program can help some families who need it and let them know there are people who care about them.
“Hopefully, next year, we get back to normal,” Hodgson said.
Hodgson also shared his appreciation for all of the helping hands who assist in making Shop With a Cop work every year. He said there are possibly hundreds of people who make it happen and he could not do it by himself.
“These police officers are human beings, too,” Hodgson said of the officers who participate. “They have emotions, feelings and all of the police officers I’ve ever had a chance to work with have been marvelous people. I’d like the rest of the community to thank them for what they do because it’s a selfless thing they do, they have other things to do at this Christmas time, many guys are taking time off work or they work a graveyard and come help us at six o’clock in the morning. It’s the outpouring of love from these police officers that make this program succeed, it’s not me.”
While Hodgson is disappointed that the 2020 Shop With a Cop could not happen in person, he laughed and projected the 31st year will be the greatest ever.