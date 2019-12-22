This Eagle Mountain family typically visits the doctor’s office at least three times a week.
Although Medicare provides insurance for the five children, the family is still struggling with finances after the mother was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and underwent total hip replacement this year.
“It’s been a rough year,” she said with a heavy sigh.
Her health problems came shortly after she gave birth to her son via caesarean section last November. The baby stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit and still uses oxygen equipment to breathe, she said.
Their family signed up for Sub for Santa last year since she was bedridden most of the pregnancy. One of her medications also costs almost $7,000 per dose, the mother stated.
“I think it’s an awesome program and it’s really cool to see how the neighborhood comes together,” she said of the Sub For Santa program.
Her oldest 9-year-old daughter would like kinetic sand and a scooter for Christmas, along with any books about people living with disabilities. Her favorite colors are blue, purple and pink.
She also needs dresses for church and school in size youth large with leggings size 12-14. Her shoe size is 5.5.
Her 8-year-old daughter also wants a scooter and LOL dolls, along with “Junie B. Jones” books by Denise Brunkus and “The Rainbow Fairies” series by Daisy Meadows.
She needs dresses for church and school in size youth medium with leggings size 7. Her shoe size is 4.5
Their 4-year-old brother wants a new bike for Christmas so he doesn’t need to ride his sister’s “girly hand-me-down bikes,” his mom said. He also loves anything Hot Wheels or Thomas the Tank Engine.
He enjoys reading “Thomas the Tank Engine” books or books with nursery rhymes or monkeys. His favorite colors are green and rainbow.
He needs clothes for church with shirt and pants size 4T. He wears shoe size 13 toddler. He also needs socks, T-shirts and soft sweatpants.
The youngest 3-year-old daughter wants a bike and anything to do with Minnie Mouse. She loves princess books and her favorite color is purple.
She needs clothes for church, including skirts, dresses, leggings and tights pants and shirt size 3T. She wears a 9 toddler shoe size.
The youngest 1-year-old boy needs size 3 diapers, wipes, pants size 12-18 months and socks size 5 toddler. He would enjoy touch-and-feel books and toy cars.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.