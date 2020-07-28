Alexa, Google now have LDS Gospel Voice

As part of the #HearHim campaign, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is saying, “Hey Alexa, enable Gospel Voice.”
Members of the church, or anyone else for that matter, are now able to bring scripture, music, general conference talks and other LDS Church content into their homes through Gospel Voice.
A few simple words directed at an Amazon or Google smart speaker will do the trick, according to a church press release.
To get started, those who own an Amazon Echo can say, “Alexa, enable Gospel Voice,” the press release said.
Users of Google Home can say, “Hey, Google. Talk to Gospel Voice.”
English versions of the following content will then be accessible:
Scriptures
- All books of scripture can be accessed by chapter (specific verses will be available later this year).
- Users can choose a male or female voice.
To hear scripture, the church suggests trying these phrases: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to read First Nephi Chapter 1,” or “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to read First Nephi Chapter 1.”
Music
- This includes “Hymns,” the “Children’s Songbook” and “Youth Music.”
- To play music, try these phrases: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to play hymn number one hundred and thirteen,“ or “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to play hymn number one hundred and thirteen.”
General Conference
• Both live and archived (dating back to 1971) general conferences are available. Archived talks can be found by speaker or the title of the talk. Entire session can also be accessed.
The church suggests that if you want to listen to general conference, try these phrases: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to play the latest talk by President Nelson,” or “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to play the latest talk by President Nelson.”
‘Come, Follow Me’ Curriculum
- All three manuals (for individuals and families, Primary and Sunday School) are available.
To access “Come, Follow Me,” try these phrases: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to read this week’s lesson,” or “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to read this week’s lesson.”
Latter-day Saints Channel
- All three English channel streams (music, talk and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square) can be played.
- To hear a Latter-day Saints Channel stream, try these phrases: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to play The Tabernacle Choir,” or “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to play The Tabernacle Choir.”
‘Saints’ Volumes 1 and 2
- Each book in the series is available by chapter.
- To listen to “Saints,” try these phrases: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to read chapter two of ‘Saints’ Volume One',” or “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to read chapter two of ‘Saints’ Volume One'.”
“Gospel Voice can infuse additional power into the gospel-centered home,” said Elder Randy D. Funk of the Quorum of the Seventy. “We are especially mindful of those with limited vision and all others of different ages and abilities who will benefit from greater access to core gospel materials in this new channel. During this bicentennial year of the commencement of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, we are grateful to introduce this important new tool to help each of us ‘Hear Him!’”
More content will be available via Gospel Voice later this year, including magazine audio, church podcasts and specific scriptures, according to the church.
Gospel Voice can be used on these devices:
- Amazon Echo speakers and screens
- Alexa-enabled Amazon tablets
- Smartphones with the Alexa app
- Amazon Echo Auto
- Google Home speakers and screens
- Smartphones with the Google Assistant app
- Android Auto
According to church information, there are many ways to access content using Gospel Voice. See the quick start guide at http://churchofjesuschrist.org/learn/gospel-voice?lang=eng for more information. To help the church improve Gospel Voice, send feedback to gospelvoice@churchofjesuschrist.org.