Rylie Lansford was finishing up a quick trip to Mesa/Phoenix for a best friend’s 30th birthday party. What she didn’t expect was to be in the middle of a face mask brouhaha on her flight home.
Lansford, of Lehi, was on Allegiant Flight 607 on Saturday when an older man on the row behind her and another man sitting next to her got into a verbal back and forth that continued to escalate.
Lansford filmed a portion of the altercation and posted it on her Instagram.
Lansford said passengers get all kinds of notices, reminders and emails concerning face mask policies. Both Mesa and Provo have face mask mandates as well.
“Allegiant requires all customers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times when traveling to help protect them and those around them,” said Hilarie Grey, spokesperson for Allegiant. “Face coverings are required throughout travel, including at the ticket counter and in the gate area, as well as during the flight.”
Face guards are not enough, which is what the older gentleman was wearing. A face mask must cover the nose and mouth under the guard, according to Grey.
Lansford said the flight attendant told her the same older gentleman had been on an Allegiant flight the day before with her and gave them problems then, too.
Lansford said she heard the attendant say, “We went over this yesterday, if you can’t comply you have to get off the plane.”
From her eyewitness account, Lansford said it was the man sitting next to her that started swearing at and berating the older man because of no face mask. That escalated the confrontation.
“It lasted about 10 minutes,” Lansford said. “The man sitting in the row with me was concerned because his mother was in hospice and needed to get to her and the older man was delaying the flight.”
Lansford said that in some fashion she was genuinely sad for the guy next to her, but then it just got crazy and she jumped out of the way and started filming with her phone.
The official report from Allegiant said, “On Saturday, Oct. 3, a passenger was removed from Flight 607 with service from Mesa, Ariz., to Provo, Utah, for refusing to comply with our mask policy. While the passenger was being escorted off the plane, he had an altercation with another passenger. Law enforcement was called to assist.”
Allegiant requires that face coverings must be made of a solid material, fully cover the mouth and nose, fit snugly against the face, and be secured under the chin. Prohibited coverings include those with exhalation valves, holes (such as lace or mesh), neck gaiters, and bandanas. Face shields may be worn in addition to a face covering, but not as an alternative, according to Grey.
Lansford also said there was an off-duty police officer sitting in the row behind the older gentleman.
“The off-duty cop behind the older guy was trying to restrain him,” Lansford said. “The off-duty cop did not hear the berating.”
When the police arrived, they escorted the older gentleman off the plane. According to Lansford, the flight attendant asked that the other man be taken off as well. Instead they moved him to the front of the plane to sit alone.
The woman sitting next to the man taken off the plane went with him, Lansford said, noting they appeared to be together.
The Daily Herald contacted the Mesa Police Department for comment, but calls were not returned.