Each year the Latino community is invited to celebrate "Luz de Las Naciones" (Light of the Nations) at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 cultural event will be in a digital format, according to a Wednesday church press release.
Two virtual events – one on Nov. 7 and another on Dec. 19 – will showcase Latino cultures from across the world. Each event will highlight the shared heritage of and belief in the Lord Jesus Christ as The Light of the World.
The November program begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a Hispanic virtual choir and video highlights from past events.
The December event is also slated to start at 7 p.m. and will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Both broadcasts will include a never-before-seen "Luz de Las Naciones" video of performances from the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
The broadcasts may be viewed at EsperanzaEnJesucristo.org
"Luz de Las Naciones" events feature a cast of more than 1,000 Latino dancers, singers and other performers who are Latter-day Saints and friends of the faith, the church release said.
“This year’s theme is ‘Unidos en Esperanza,’ or … ‘United in Hope,’ ” said Elder Jorge T. Becerra of the Seventy. “The program expresses our unwavering belief in the divinity of Jesus Christ. Many Latter-day Saints look forward to this annual celebration. We hope many will join us on these memorable evenings to once again enjoy 'Luz de Las Naciones'.”
The roots of "Luz de Las Naciones" performances go back to the 1920s, when missionaries began preaching in Spanish among Mexicans living in Salt Lake City. Within a year, a mission was organized, and two years after that, a small Spanish-speaking congregation, called a branch, was created as families from Latin America and Spain immigrated to Salt Lake City.
Over the decades the congregation and celebration has grown.
Dance and music programs helped these Latter-day Saints preserve their culture and pass on their language to the next generation. Other Latter-day Saint congregations in search of cultural entertainment for their social gatherings began requesting “Mexican Fiesta” entertainment at ward dinner parties. Ward members used these opportunities to raise funds for a new chapel, according to church history.
Former members of the Lucero Ward now lead the volunteer force that helps produce "Luz de Las Naciones" each year. Sister Kim Ventura, an emigrant from Spain and a former member of the dance company in the Lucero Ward, coordinates all volunteer efforts for the event, according to the church.
“The humble beginnings of this event reveal faith in action and a multiplying of talents,” Becerra said. “Those pioneering efforts began in the early decades of the 20th century lit flames of faith for future generations, now bearing fruit in the event known as the 'Luz de Las Naciones'.”
Becerra, now a General Authority Seventy, participated in the Lucero Ward dance company as a child. As an Area Seventy, he led the production of "Luz de Las Naciones" for six years.