Elijah Abel
Abel was born July 25, 1810, in Washington County, Maryland, to Andrew Abel and Delilah Williams, according to the Joseph Smith Papers collection.
Abel had one Black great-grandparent, apparently on his father’s side. Thus, according to church traditions he had the blood of Cain running in his veins.
In September 1832, a white church member named Ezekiel Roberts baptized Abel in Ohio, a northern state where Blacks interacted somewhat more freely.
Abel worked as an undertaker, carpenter and hotel keeper. He was ordained an elder by Ambrose Palmer on Jan. 25, 1836, six years after the church was founded. He was issued an elder’s license, March 31, 1836, at Kirtland, Ohio, and ordained a member of the Third Quorum of the Seventy by Zebedee Coltrin on Dec. 20, 1836, according to the Joseph Smith Papers recently released by the LDS Church.
He married Mary Ann Adams on Feb. 16, 1847, in Hamilton, Ohio, and moved to Cincinnati in 1850. The church history notes that Adams was a woman of mixed race. They had four children.
He moved to Utah in 1853. From 1883 to 1884 he served an LDS mission in the U.S. and Canada. He returned to Salt Lake City in December of 1884 and died just days later on Dec. 25, according to the Joseph Smith Papers.
“In the early twentieth century, Abel’s status as a Black priesthood holder was largely forgotten, church history states. “Mormon historians later rediscovered the story of Abel’s ordination, his faith in the restored gospel, and his service as an early missionary.”
In the early days of the church there were very few Black members and only a handful were ordained to the priesthood.
Green Flake
Forced by mob persecution to leave their homes in Nauvoo, Illinois, many members of the church decided to go west to find a new home. The next year, 1847, under the direction of President Brigham Young, they moved to the Great Salt Lake Valley, Utah. The first pioneer colony to arrive at the valley numbered 143 men, three women and two children. Among these first settlers was Green Flake, a former slave of a North Carolina planter, who had been converted earlier to the church, according to Jane McBride Choate.
Choate wrote a biography on Flake that was printed in the Liahona, an LDS Church magazine.
“Born in Anson County, North Carolina, in 1825, Green was inherited by Madison Flake after his father’s death. As was the custom of the time, Green took the surname of his master,” Choate said. “After Madison Flake joined the Church, he offered Green his freedom. However, Green chose to remain with Madison, and he moved to Nauvoo (Illinois) with the Flake family. In Nauvoo, Green served for a short time as one of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s bodyguards.”
After the martyrdom of Joseph Smith, the saints followed their new leader Brigham Young west, away from persecution.
“Madison asked Green to go with the first wagon train of Saints to help prepare for the subsequent arrival of the Flake family,” Choate said. “Life was hard for all of the pioneers. Green proved himself strong and reliable as the small group of men set up winter quarters in Nebraska, made a trail along the Platte River to Fort Laramie, Wyoming, in the spring, and found a way through the Rocky Mountains.”
President Young became ill with a fever when they arrived at Echo Canyon. He sent Orson Pratt ahead with a company of 42 men, instructing them to build bridges and roads as they went. Green Flake was included in this group, according to Choate.
“When Madison Flake arrived a year later, he found a beautiful home ready for his family. At this time, Green was only twenty-two years old. Shortly afterward Green married Martha Crosby, and they had two children. After his wife died in 1885, Green went to live near his son and daughter in Gray’s Lake, Idaho. He returned to Salt Lake City in 1897 to attend the Jubilee Pioneer Celebration and to receive a special certificate for being one of the first pioneers to enter the valley. He died six years later in Gray’s Lake at the age of seventy-eight,” according to Choate.
Samuel D. Chambers
Born on May 21, 1831, in Pickens County, Alabama, Samuel grew up in Noxubee County, Mississippi, as an orphan. Slave traders took away his mother, Hester Gillespie, while Samuel was a small boy.
Thus he embraced the LDS faith despite “not having kind parents” to encourage him. Nevertheless, as he later told the Deacons’ quorum, “the spirit of God remained with me.” He had “known the gospel to be true ever since I was confirmed,” and after his conversion he “greatly longed” to gather with the Saints, but being a slave he “could never see how it would be brought about.” Samuel was cut off from any contact with the church but “tho’ lacking age and experience yet God kept the seeds of life alive in me.” During these years in bondage he married. But shortly after the birth of his son Peter his first wife either died or was sold into Texas (the records disagree), according to William Hartley, church historian.
“Samuel Davidson Chambers, a tall middle-aged black, regularly attended the monthly meetings of the Salt Lake Stake Deacon’s quorum of the LDS Church during the 1870s,” according to Hartley.
Converted as a slave in Mississippi, he retained his testimony for a quarter century without any contact with the church. Finally, as a freedman after the Civil War, he migrated on his own to Utah, and for the next six decades he functioned as a faithful Latter-day Saint, Hartley added.
“When Mormon missionaries were proselyting in Mississippi in 1844, their message was not widely received. However, one 13-year-old slave boy, Samuel Chambers, showed unusual interest in the elders’ street meeting discussions, and a nighttime baptism and confirmation soon followed,” Hartley said.
On May 4, 1858, he married Amanda Leggroan, a slave who was born to Green and Hattie Leggroan in Noxumbra County, Mississippi, on Jan. 1, 1844.
When the Civil War brought the collapse of the Confederacy, Samuel became a free man. He turned to shoemaking and then to sharecropping in order to support his family. It had been 21 years since his baptism. “I then commenced to save means to gather (to Utah),” he recalled, and “this took me four years.” This desire to join the Saints is most remarkable in Samuel’s case because he had “never heard another word of the gospel” since his baptism, Harley writes.
One thing was certain with Samuel: “I did not come to Utah to know the truth of the gospel, but I received it away back where the gospel found me.”
