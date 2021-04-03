Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered around TVs, radios and computers worldwide as the 191st Annual General Conference began Saturday.
In his welcoming message, President Russell M. Nelson encouraged those listening to prepare themselves and the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.
“Part of the gathering of Israel, and a very significant part, is the charge for us as a people to be worthy and willing to help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord,” Nelson said.
Nelson invited members to pray to identify the debris they should remove from their life so they can become more worthy.
Speakers gave instruction on how to prepare oneself to meet the Savior and how to help and teach their children.
“It is astonishing what we can learn when we look a little closer at our Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation and exaltation, the plan of happiness, for His children,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “When we feel insignificant, cast off and forgotten, we learn that we may be assured that God has not forgotten us; in fact, that He offers to all His children something unimaginable: to become ‘heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.’”
“The Savior’s infinite Atonement completely changes the way we may view our transgressions and imperfections. Instead of dwelling on them and feeling irredeemable, we can learn from them and feel hopeful,” Uchtdorf said. “The cleansing gift of repentance allows us to leave our sins behind and emerge a new creature. Because of Jesus Christ, our failures do not have to define us. They can refine us.”
Sister Joy B. Jones, General Primary president, encouraged the essential conversion of children.
“There is a uniquely special time in children’s lives when they are protected from Satan’s influence. It is a time when they are innocent and sin-free. It is a sacred time for parent and child. Children are to be taught, by word and example, before and after they have ‘arrived unto the years of accountability before God.’”
“We cannot wait for conversion to simply happen to our children,” Jones said. “Accidental conversion is not a principle of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Becoming like our Savior will not happen randomly.
“Being intentional in loving, teaching and testifying can help children begin at a young age to feel the influence of the Holy Ghost. The Holy Ghost is essential to our children’s testimony of and conversion to Jesus Christ; we desire them to ‘always remember him, that they may have his Spirit to be with them.’”
Brother Jan E. Newman, Second Counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency, addressed teaching in the Savior’s way and in importance of the church curriculum Come, Follow Me.
“First and foremost, take it upon yourself to learn all you can about the Master Teacher Himself,” Newman said. “How did He show love for others? What did they feel when He taught? What did He teach? What were His expectations of those He taught? After you explore questions like these, evaluate and adjust your way of teaching to be more like His.”
Newman noted the Come, Follow Me lessons have been a miracle with families. He shared several examples of family successes.
“The introduction to Come, Follow Me gives a vision of what Christlike teaching can accomplish,” Newman said. “’The aim of all gospel learning and teaching,’ it says, ‘is to deepen our conversion to Jesus Christ and help us become more like Him.”
Newman added, “The kind of gospel learning that strengthens our faith and leads to the miracle of conversion doesn’t happen all at once. It extends beyond the classroom into an individual’s heart and home.”
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of knitting hearts together and to stop doing things that would alienate anyone from Christ and his teachings.
“The Lord expects us to teach that inclusion is a positive means towards unity and that exclusion leads to division,” Stevenson said.
“Hearts can be knit together, but there are things that get in our path to hinder us,” he said
Speaking to the teenagers of the church about bullying, Stevenson said, “Anxiety, depression and worse are often the companion of bullying.”
“While bullying is not a new concept, social media and technology have brought bullying to a new level. It becomes a more constant, ever-present threat — cyberbullying,” Stevenson said.
“Clearly, the adversary is using this to hurt your generation. There is no place for this in your cyberspace, neighborhoods, schools, quorums or classes. Please do all you can to make these places kinder and safer,” Stevenson said.
“If you passively observe or participate in any of this, I know of no better advice than that previously given by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘When it comes to hating, gossiping, ignoring, ridiculing, holding grudges or want to cause harm, please apply the following: Stop it!’ Did you hear that? Stop it! As you extend yourself with kindness, care and compassion, even digitally, I promise that you will lift up arms that hang down and will heal hearts.”
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of being like the Good Samaritan and making sure there is room in our inn for Christ and others.
“As our hearts change and we receive His image in our countenance, we see Him and ourselves in His church. In Him, we find clarity, not dissonance. In Him, we find cause to do good, reason to be good and increasing capacity to become better. In Him, we discover abiding faith, liberating selflessness, caring change and trust in God.”
“In His Inn, we find and deepen our personal relationship with God our Father and Jesus Christ. He trusts us to help make the Inn the place He needs it to be. As we offer our talents and best efforts, His spiritual gifts also strengthen and bless,” Gong added.
“The Good Samaritan promises to return. Miracles occur as we care for each other in His name,” Gong said. “When we who feel rejected, with sorrow or grief, come with broken hearts and contrite spirits, we find voice in Jesus Christ, encircled in His understanding arms of safety.”
Gong added, “Sacred ordinances offer covenant belonging and the power of godliness to sanctify inner intent and outward action. With His lovingkindness and longsuffering, His Church becomes our Inn.”
Closing the Saturday morning session, President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of the blessings of the temple.
“On the outside of our temples, we place the words 'Holiness to the Lord.' I know for myself that those words are true. The temple is a holy place where revelation comes to us easily if our hearts are open to it and we are worthy of it,” Eyring said.
“I know that temples of the Lord are holy places. My purpose today in speaking of temples is to increase your desire and mine to be worthy and ready for the increased opportunities for temple experiences that are coming for us.”