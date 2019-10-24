Meeting heads of state is becoming a natural part of the job for the First Presidency and members of the Quorum of the Twelve of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On Wednesday, at the request of Cuba’s ambassador to the U.S., José R. Cabañas, the First Presidency met with him, his wife, Edilia Gonzalez, and Third Secretary Yanet Pumariega Perez, according to a church press release.
In his discussions, Cabanas reiterated that the church was welcome in Cuba.
“He was pleased with the things he saw in Utah and the kindness of the people,” the press release said.
Cabañas acknowledged the goodness of Latter-day Saints who are constructive members of Cuban society.
According to church information, hundreds of Latter-day Saints reside in Cuba and are organized into several branches and one district, which was created in 2017.
Before Cabañas left, the First Presidency gave him a Spanish language edition of the Book of Mormon the release said.
The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve “Apostles are charged with sharing God’s love for all His children. These senior Church leaders also regulate the affairs of the Church in all nations. One way they accomplish both objectives is in regular meetings with government, civic and religious leaders from around the world,” the church statement said.
Most recently Nelson and other top church leadership have met with President Taneti Maamau of Kirbati, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, government leaders from Oceania, government leaders from West Africa and with Tongan King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u and others since April.
Ambassador Cabanas’ stop in Utah also included a Tuesday afternoon lecture on Cuba-U.S. relations at Brigham Young University and a diplomatic luncheon Wednesday in downtown Salt Lake City.