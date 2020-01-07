The Salt Lake Temple, now closed for four years, is currently undergoing the decommissioning process The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.
The decommissioning process will take several weeks and including removing sacred items from the temple and turning the area into a construction site.
“We have been preparing for months for this process, which began almost immediately after the temple closed to patrons on December 29,” said Rich Sutton, temple area director in a release.
The church said that items removed during the temple decommission process includes temple clothing, temple records and other items used int he completion of temple ordinances. When the process is completed, the temple is no longer considered a dedicated building and recommends will no longer be required to enter.
The church said Tuesday that the next step in the renovation of the temple is to remove furniture, which will be taken to storage areas or other church facilities. Some furniture may also be donated to help local nonprofit organizations.
The Salt Lake Temple’s renovation is expected to be completed in 2024, and will be followed by a public open house and rededication.