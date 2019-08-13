He was known as the great colonizer of the American West and as the prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brigham Young was also known as a polygamist and father to many children. What may be less know is his day-to-day domestic life.
Church History Museum educators Maryanne Andrus and Tiffany Taylor Bowles will examine the daily life of Brigham Young in his best-known home, the Beehive House, in an Evenings at the Museum presentation in the Church History Museum auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, the 142nd anniversary of his death.
The Beehive House was Brigham Young's home from 1854 until he died on Aug. 29, 1877,” according to a church press release. “At any given time one of Young's wives typically served as the hostess of the Beehive House, while an additional twelve wives and their children lived next door in the Lion House.”
“In addition to conducting Church and government business and hosting thousands of guests at the Beehive House, Brigham Young raised children, nurtured family relationships, and helped manage the everyday household affairs of his large family and home,” the press release said.
As part of the presentation, there will be a half-mile walk to the Beehive House and the Brigham Young Cemetery on First Avenue, where he is buried.
The presentation starting at the museum is free and open to the public.
The Church History Museum is located directly west of Temple Square at 45 North West Temple Street in Salt Lake City, Utah. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.