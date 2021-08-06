The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, along with the Bells and other music groups, is adding a few new voices.
On Friday, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that former Utah Gov. Michael O. Leavitt will be the new president of the organizations. His wife, Jacalyn Leavitt, will be his companion and serve with him.
Leavitt replaces Ron Jarrett, who has served as president of the choir since August 2012. Bishop Gérald Caussé, the advisor to the choir, made the announcement to the choir via a video call on Friday.
In his farewell message, Jarrett said, “Serving as the president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of the choicest calls in the entire Church. I am thankful for my opportunity to serve and will miss my association with the extraordinary men and women in the choir organization. Please know I will be watching and singing along with them from my living room each Sunday morning.”
The announcement also brings about two changes in the organizational structure of the groups. The Leavitts have been called as a couple companionship similar to how mission presidents and their wives are called and function.
As president, Leavitt will also have two counselors, to be announced at a later date.
Together, they will manage operations, employees and marketing, and oversee the administrative components of the choir, including the supervision of over 700 volunteers in the choir organization. Leavitt says he is committed to making their service a positive experience.
“Mike Leavitt will build on the legacy of the choir organization with his exceptional executive experience. We are looking forward to his leadership and a future of continued success,” Bishop Caussé said.
He added, “We thank Ronald Jarrett for his dedicated service and his vision (of) expanding the choir’s influence to a worldwide audience through social media and other innovations.”
Leavitt said he wasn’t sure what he was being called to when he sat down with his wife.
“It was a bit of a surprise when the call was issued,” Leavitt said. “The pleasant surprise has been replaced by gratitude and great optimism. This will be a lovely experience for Jackie and me.”
“The choir has had a long list of able leaders,” he added.
The choir has been a longtime missionary tool of the church with its mission to provide sacred music.
“Its sacred music helps people find peace. The choir’s product is peace,” Leavitt said.
Not only was Leavitt Utah’s governor from 1993 to 2003, he served as the director of the Environmental Protection Agency and a year later became secretary of Health and Human Services on the George W. Bush Cabinet.
During Leavitt’s 11 years as governor, Utah was named America’s best-managed state six times by independent public policy analysts.
Jackie Leavitt is a former teacher and served as the first lady of Utah, where she advocated for families and children. She is also an accomplished musician.
As president of the choir, Leavitt hopes to couple his leadership experience with the choir’s renowned music, which he says has always been a personal conduit for his spiritual connection with God. That connection is something he wants a worldwide audience to experience.
Politics aside, Leavitt said he and his wife have music in their background.
“I love music. I played the French horn at university,” Leavitt said. “My wife is a vocalist and has performed extensively.”
Leavitt believes his call is a positive tactical move by church leaders given his global background and knowledge and his managerial skills.
“Using digital tools now available, the choir can reach new and bigger global audiences,” Leavitt said. “It can be an emissary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an advocate for people on every continent who seek feelings of peace and joy.”
Leavitt added that he is confident his unique experiences will provide opportunities for the choir in the future, saying he hopes he takes it from being "America's choir" to the world's choir as the church grows globally.