Missionary work is not a new concept.
The Bible teaches the resurrected Jesus Christ admonished his Twelve Apostles to go into all the world and preach the gospel.
The purpose for missionary work is not only to preach of Christ and his gospel, but to gather scattered tribes of the house of Israel from the four corners of the earth, according to the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the Book of Mormon, accepted as scripture by the church, it says in I Nephi 22:11, “Wherefore, the Lord God will proceed to make bare his arm in the eyes of all the nations, in bringing about his covenants and his gospel unto those who are of the house of Israel.”
In his October Semiannual General Conference talk “Let God Prevail,” President Russell M. Nelson said the following:
“I have studied the gathering, prayed about it, feasted upon every related scripture, and asked the Lord to increase my understanding,” Nelson said.
“So imagine my delight when I was led recently to a new insight. With the help of two Hebrew scholars, I learned that one of the Hebraic meanings of the word Israel is ‘let God prevail.’ Thus the very name of Israel refers to a person who is willing to let God prevail in his or her life. That concept stirs my soul,” Nelson added.
Nelson said the Lord is gathering those who are willing to let God prevail in their lives. And that he is gathering those who will choose to let God be the most important influence in their lives.
“For centuries, prophets have foretold this gathering, and it is happening right now, as an essential prelude to the second coming of the Lord, it is the most important work in the world.”
That is why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sends missionaries out into the world to preach the good news of the gospel, according to church teachings.
The reformation
In 1450, Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in Mainz, Germany. Within 50 years the Bible was made available to all people. Because the monks and priests could no longer go with handwritten script that was often changed, the printed Bible was canonized.
The printed Bible spread throughout the world and caused the common man and woman to ask questions about deity, their relationship to God, Christ and about doctrines. Thus the religious reformation began. The need to again call people to Christ became a mission for men like Martin Luther, John Calvin and others.
The restoration
In 1820, Joseph Smith Jr. went to a grove of trees near his home to seek understanding from God about which of all the churches he should join. He had what members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints call the “The First Vision.”
Smith records that as he was praying he saw a light, brighter than noon day sun, descend on him and within the light he saw two personages. One introduced the other as his beloved son and that Smith should hear him.
Smith testified that he learned that day that he should join none of the churches but that he would be given more information, according to his own words.
Thus, began a 10-year preparation for Smith, who would, during that decade, obtain the plates on which the Book of Mormon was written. Those were translated, Smith said, by the power of God.
The book was printed in March of 1830 with the intent to get it to as many as would read it.
Smith and a handful of believers officially established what Latter-day Saints believe is the restored Church of Jesus Christ on April 6, 1830.
Missionary work begins
Not long after that, Joseph Smith called his brother Samuel Smith to be the first missionary of the church, according to church history.
Growing the church and bringing people from throughout the world to the new Zion was the focused goal of the church.
By October of 1830, men were sent to the western frontier to teach the American Indians. Members of the church believe the Book of Mormon is a history of their people.
Missionaries served in Canada as well. By 1837, Heber C. Kimball and Orson Hyde had left to teach the gospel in the British Isles, according to church history.
It was in England, Scotland and Wales that missionary efforts were fruitful. It was not uncommon to have full congregations join the church and immigrate to the United States to live among their brothers and sisters in the church, according to church history.
For instance, the small town of Mendon, near Logan, was started by Scottish converts who moved their entire village in southeast Scotland to Utah, according to the genealogy and family diaries of the late Ivan J. Barrett, whose family came to Mendon.
By the 1850s, missionaries had gone to Chile, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Hawaii, India, Italy, Malta, Scandinavia, South Africa, the South Pacific and Switzerland. By the 1900s, there were missions in Mexico, Samoa, Tahiti and Turkey, according to church information.
Currently there are 67,000 full-time missionaries serving in 399 countries, according to church statistics.
When COVID-19 rules relax and things get back to normalcy, there are 10 missionary training centers that will reopen where missionaries have more intense scriptural and doctrinal training, and in many cases language training as well. Called missionaries are currently receiving training online in their homes.
Gathering Israel
The importance of gathering Israel and bringing to the gospel cannot be understated.
During the world LDS leadership meeting held in April 2019, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles provided a doctrinal history of the house of Israel and the prophecies and signs of their gathering in the latter days.
“You wonderful leaders are gathered from across the world. Viewed through a broad, clear lens, we have the great privilege of gathering Israel on both sides of the veil from every continent, culture and religious background.”
At that same meeting, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve spoke of the Savior’s commission to his original disciples to teach all nations, which continues today.
“We know that as we lift the vision of our leaders and members by providing simple, natural and normal patterns for ministering to all through missionary work, the gathering of Israel will accelerate around the world,” Uchtdorf said.
Cook noted that this is one of President Nelson’s most important messages and that he has spent significant time over several years studying the gathering of Israel.
“Speaking on this topic with President Nelson in the audience is like talking about ‘the flood’ with Noah present,” said Cook.
In the early days of the church, new converts were encouraged to come to the headquarters of the church, whether in Kirtland, Ohio; Nauvoo, Illinois; or Salt Lake City.
By the middle of the 20th century, new converts were encouraged to stay in their own countries and build the church, and gather where they live.
Sometimes, the gathering appears to be happening on its own.
In 2019, the Orem Utah Mission, and most likely others at least in Utah, handed out cards to members of the church asking them to help in the gathering of Israel by praying to be guided to those ready to hear the gospel message.
Elder Craig C. Christensen, an Area Seventy of the church told the missionaries the following:
“Make no mistake, the Lord is gathering his elect to Utah. They think they are coming for employment. They think they are coming to be near family and friends. They think they are coming for an education. Some don’t really know why they are coming here. But the reality is that the Lord is gathering his elect to Utah and he expects the saints to welcome them, embrace them and share the gospel with them.”
Speaker, author and faith commentator Ganel-Lyn Condie said she has interviewed several people on the topic of missionary work and the gathering of Israel.
“The gathering is happening everywhere,” Condie said. She referred to the death of her sister and how close she was to her and that when she says everywhere, she believes that missionary work and the gathering is not only happening on this side of the veil known as death, but the work of gathering is also going on, on the other side.
Nelson and other church general authorities also have spoken of the work of gathering that is happening on both sides of the veil.
In 1959, 62 years ago, then President David O. McKay challenged every member of the church including children to share the gospel and introduced the saying “every member a missionary.”
Condie said during the current pandemic she has talked virtually to mission conferences and gatherings from the Netherlands to Boston. She has seen how the Lord’s work of gathering has continued with a very diverse workforce.
“I have seen missionaries with anxiety, depression, disabilities including blindness,” Condie said. “They continue to proclaim the gospel.”
“We’re not looking for statistics,” Condie added. “Our prophet said everything is about gathering Israel.”