Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were reminded of the history of the First Vision, the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith’s life and the role members have in continuing the work he started during Saturday morning’s session of the 190th Annual General Conference of the church.
In welcoming the world to conference, President Russell M. Nelson put in a disclaimer about the mode of which the conference’s digital presentation was being given due to the worldwide virus.
“Little did I know, when I promised you at the October 2019 general conference that this April conference would be 'memorable and unforgettable,' that speaking to a visible congregation of fewer than 10 people would make this conference so memorable and unforgettable for me!” Nelson said.
Nelson added, “Yet, the knowledge that you are participating by electronic transmission, and the choir’s beautiful rendition of, 'It Is Well With My Soul,' bring great comfort to my soul.”
Nelson announced at the end of the Sunday morning session of conference he would lead the church in a special solemn assembly and the Hosanna Shout.
Nelson said, “We pray that this will be a spiritual highlight for you as we express in global unison our profound gratitude to God the Father and his Beloved Son by praising them in this unique way.”
Church members view solemn assemblies as special, sacred meetings held for a variety of purposes. They require members to bring an elevated sense of spirituality with them into the meeting. These assemblies have included the sustaining of new church presidents, the dedication of a temple or another significant building (such as the Conference Center in Salt Lake City), the introduction of new scripture, the instruction of priesthood leaders and other special gatherings, according to church information.
Since the 1892 capstone ceremony of the Salt Lake Temple, the Hosanna Shout has been done while waving a white handkerchief. “For this sacred experience, members use clean, white handkerchiefs,” Nelson explained Saturday morning. “But, if you do not have one, you may simply wave your hand.”
At the conclusion of Sunday’s Hosanna Shout, the congregation will join in singing “The Spirit of God,” just as was done at the Kirtland Temple dedication.
“Honoring deity in this way is an especially important and holy symbol as the church celebrates in this general conference (and throughout the year) the bicentennial of Joseph Smith’s First Vision of the Father and the Son,” Nelson said. “It was in that vision that the Father, pointing to Jesus Christ, told the teenage Joseph, 'This is My Beloved Son. Hear Him!'"
In giving an overview of the life of Joseph Smith, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of The Quorum of the Twelve, noted how individuals, just like Smith could find answers to their deepest questions.
“Joseph came to realize that the Bible did not contain all the answers to life’s questions; rather, it taught men and women how they could find answers to their questions by communicating directly with God through prayer,” he said.
Ballard noted that, “Before his death in 1844, Joseph wrote a spirited letter to the Saints. It was a call to action, which continues in the church today: 'Brethren (and sisters), shall we not go on in so great a cause? Go forward and not backward. Courage, brethren (and sisters); and on, on to the victory! ... Let us, therefore, as a church and a people, and as Latter-day Saints, offer unto the Lord an offering in righteousness.”
In referencing the coming forth of the Book of Mormon, Elder James R. Rasband, of the Seventy, said that without its clarity about the doctrine of Christ and his atoning sacrifice, “Where would I turn for peace?”
He added, “The magnificent, peace-giving promise of the Book of Mormon and the restored gospel is that the Savior will mend all that we have broken.”
Speaking about what the members of the church will experience in the last days, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, noted the unity there will be.
“We as a people will become more united amid increasing conflict. We will be gathered in the spiritual strength of groups and families filled with the gospel light.”
Speaking specifically about the women of the church and their roles, Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, said women have a divine errand.
“Sisters, it is our turn. We have a divine errand from the Lord, and our faithful, unique contributions are vital,” Jones said. “The First Vision gives us direction in our unique, continuing roles.”
Jones added, “As women of faith, we can draw principles of truth from the Prophet Joseph’s experiences that provide insights for receiving our own revelation.”
“In the final analysis of women’s continuing roles in the restoration, and for us all, what role is preeminent?" Jones asked. “I testify that it is to hear him, to follow him, to trust him and to become an extension of his love.”
Referring to Smith's own testimony of what he saw in the grove in the spring of 1820, Elder Neil L. Andersen noted, “In his difficult hours, Joseph’s memory reached back nearly two decades to the certainty of God’s love for him, and the events that welcomed in the long-foretold restoration. Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Joseph said, 'I don’t blame anyone for not believing my history. If I had not experienced what I have, I would not have believed it myself.'”
Adding to the theme and message of the morning session was the music prerecorded in late February and early March by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, at the request of Nelson, along with recordings of the choir's performances at past conference sessions.
Beginning with celebratory music including “Awake and Arise,” The Morning Breaks,” “It is Well With My Soul,” The choir also sang “Joseph Smith’s First Prayer” and finished with “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”