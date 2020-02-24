The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its annual charitable report Monday, detailing the works the charitable arm of the church has carried out worldwide in 2019.
According to the report, Latter-day Saints Charities, formerly known as LDS Charities, completed 3,221 projects in 2019, in conjunction with 2,000 partners.
“The annual report is part of our accountability back to the Latter-day Saints who have donated to the humanitarian fund on the tithing slip,” said Sharon Eubank, president of Latter-day Saint Charities. “This is part of our reporting back to the people who have given so much, so that they can see what their donations do.”
Some of the major events that Latter-day Saint Charities responded to in 2019 included cylones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. The cyclones left more than 1,300 dead and caused severe flooding throughout the area.
The organization also worked on projects around the world that aimed to provide clean water and sanitation, immunizations, maternal and newborn care, wheelchairs, food security and vision care to those in need. Projects included community projects internationally, refugee response and emergency response.
According to the report, Latter-day Saint Charities provided:
- 194 emergency response projects in 64 countries and territories.
- vision care to 129,819 people in 32 countries and territories.
- maternal and newborn care to 83,555 people in 27 countries and territories
- food security to 181,398 people in 15 countries and territories.
- clean water and sanitation to 316,790 people in 26 countries and territories.
- six campaigns to offer immunizations to eliminate disease in developing countries.
- wheelchairs to 52,381 people in 41 countries and territories.
- 994 international community projects in 107 countries and territories.
“When you see some of the big responses that happened last year like the cyclone in Mozambique, the famine responses, the work we did around different hurricanes and things like that, the core principle is to get on the ground and find out what people need right now and what they will need later on. And then we can work to fill in those gaps,” Eubank said. “The annual report reflects some of the more intensive work we’ve done on the ground, finding out what’s the real need.”
In December, Latter-day Saint Charities ran Giving Machines that allowed people around the world to donate various items that would be used to address need worldwide. For the first time, one of those machines was located in Utah County, at University Place in Orem.
Latter-day Saint Charities is an organization funded by donations by members of the church or friends of the church. Since its founding in 1985, the organization has donated $2.3 billion worth of assistance in 197 countries.
In December, the church addressed questions about its use of tithes and donations after accusations were made by a whistleblower to the IRS and Washington Post that $100 billion in church donations were not being used.
In its response to the accusations, the First Presidency of the church specifically addressed the work of Latter-day Saint Charities and its use of member and nonmember donations in a statement.
“The Church is committed to helping the poor and needy,” the statement said. “Latter-day Saint Charities is a global program that primarily benefits those who are not Latter-day Saints. In times of need and during other emergencies, we partner with many global organizations like the Red Cross to provide assistance.”