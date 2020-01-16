Two days ago, the Taal volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila sprayed hot lava and ash near the homes and businesses of tens of thousands of people. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was there to feel the heat up close.
Cook arrived on Saturday to meet with members of the church. His scheduled participation in Monday’s Light the World humanitarian aid donations in the Philippines had to be postponed.
The Taal volcano has not spewed lava or ash in nearly 43 years.
On Wednesday, Cook met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for a 35-minute courtesy visit to discuss the volcano among other topics.
“The visit was exceptional. He was warm and gracious,” said Cook in a church statement. He was joined at the Malago Clubhouse at Malacañan Palace by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, Philippines area president; Elder Aretemio C. Maligon of the Seventy; and Edwin B. Bellen, deputy secretary for legislation of the Philippine Senate and a member of the LDS Church.
“Our people always support and sustain and pray for those who are leaders of nations, and we wanted him to know that our people did that,” Cook added.
Among the topics discussed were Sunday’s eruption of Taal volcano, located about 35 miles south of the capital city, and the church’s efforts to provide evacuation centers in church meetinghouses, not only for Latter-day Saints but for anyone in the community, the statement said.
“We did stress that we’ve got five of our chapels that are being used for those who are evacuated who are fleeing from the effects of the volcano,” Cook said.
To help alleviate pain and suffering due to the Taal calamity, Cook presented Rolando Bautista, Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary, with a donation of $1 million pesos ($20,000 USD) on behalf of the church. In addition, a humanitarian project fund of $5 million pesos ($100,000 USD) was announced. These funds will provide 5,200 food kits, 3,000 hygiene kits, 1,000 sleeping kits and face masks to protect from volcanic ash, according to the church.
The Associated Press reported, “Clouds of ash from the Taal volcano reached Manila, 40 miles to the north, on Sunday, forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport, with more than 500 flights canceled. The airport partially reopened Monday after the ash fall eased.”
There were no immediate reports of any deaths or major damage directly blamed on the eruption. A truck, however, skidded out of control on an ash-blanketed road, killing the driver and injuring three companions in Laguna province in an accident police said may have been linked to slippery conditions, according to AP reports.
Duterte is no stranger to disaster and is aware of the LDS Church’s humanitarian aid program. Duterte was the mayor of Davao in the southern Philippines when the strongest typhoon on record at the time struck Tacloban in 2013. A devastating storm surge killed thousands and destroyed property. He was aware of the church’s immediate relief efforts during that disaster, which included building temporary houses, the church report said.
There are more than 800,000 members of the church in the Philippines, in more than 1,200 congregations. Missionaries serve in 23 missions in the country, according to church statistics.
Cook presented Duterte with a leather-bound personalized copy of the Book of Mormon. “He really liked it. He liked the fact that his name was embossed on it. He said, ‘I won’t read it right now, but I’ll promise you that I’ll read it before I finish (my term in office).’”