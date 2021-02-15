The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a special “Friend to Friend” broadcast at 11 a.m. on Saturday for children ages 3-11.
The event is intended to encourage children to follow Jesus Christ and to serve others.
“The Savior asked for the children to be brought to Him,” said President Joy D. Jones, of the Church’s Primary general presidency, referencing scriptures about the life of Jesus found in the New Testament and the Book of Mormon.
The Primary, a church organization that supports the home, provides religious instruction and activities for children.
“This event is an opportunity to bring the children to Him, for them to have an experience to draw closer to Him, feel the Spirit and feel that special love that is there for each and every one of them,” Jones said in her statement.
The core message of this whole event is that we can help just like Jesus, and that by following his example, we can help others and make our communities and our families a much better place where we all feel the love of the savior, Jones added.
The broadcast will be interactive and feature President Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, and Elder Ulisses S. Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as well as a member of the Primary general presidency.
The event will feature children from around the world, including Tahiti, the Philippines, Uruguay, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.
The broadcast has been designed to be engaging for children, with simple activities such as singalongs and crafts that can be replicated at home. The program’s activities also change every two to three minutes, according to church information on the production.
Seven-year-old Brianna Villsnil, a Latter-day Saint from Salt Lake City who will be one of the hosts, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event.
“A lot of kids are going to learn about Jesus, and I’m helping them. It just makes me feel so happy and proud of myself,” Villsnil said.
Each originating event, produced in English, Spanish and Portuguese, will include native-speaking hosts from each age group and will debut in these languages on Saturday.
On March 13, the event will be available for viewing in Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Russian, Cebuano and Tagalog.
“We want to reach all the kids, every single child around the world in their own language, so they can understand [the gospel] better,” said Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor of the Primary general presidency and a native of Argentina.
Mike Madsen, a Priesthood and Family Department employee who helped organize the event, said viewers can expect the children-focused program to have fun-filled moments, including seeing an animated version of a 10-year-old Elder Soares and watching the hosts interact with a newly designed stage created for this and future Friend to Friend events.
“We’ve built this to engage the children in the learning,” Madsen said.
The idea of having church children meet virtually has been in the planning stages for a long time, according to the church.
“This was an initiative that was conceived long before COVID even came,” said Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor of the Primary general presidency. “We counseled among ourselves, ‘How can we better reach the children of the world? Why don’t we do a Face to Face but call it Friend to Friend and have it more child friendly?’ ”
“We feel that it will be a great blessing to children to remember that they are sons and daughters of our Heavenly Father, that they can feel His love that they make a difference,” said Sister Jones. “They haven’t been in Primary for almost a year [due to COVID-19], and we missed them, and we wanted this to feel like an outreach of love and of special expression that we need them.”
The event will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube and the BYUtv app. Parents are encouraged to watch the event with their children at their convenience.
Pertaining to young children not having had interaction in nearly a year, the Utah Area Presidency has introduced new guidelines for Primary age children as they prepare to come back to normal worship services.
“In consultation with the Primary General Presidency of the Church, we have become increasingly concerned about our children who have been unable to attend Primary for almost a year. We are truly thankful for the efforts of Primary leaders and parents who provide a home-centered gospel learning experience and other activities with the support of Church leaders and resources,” said the Area Presidency in a letter. “Until we can return to in-person second-hour classes, including Primary classes and activities, we offer the following recommendations for Primary leaders, parents, and children.
“We encourage stake and ward leaders to counsel together, under the direction of stake presidents and bishops, and seek new options and times (including weekdays) to conduct virtual or in-person Primary classes, singing times, and activities where local conditions and health guidelines permit, while maintaining all appropriate safety protocols (e.g., masking, social distancing, etc.),” the letter stated.
Baptisms for children who have turned 8 should be small and simple in person with family members and very close friends. Others are welcome to participate in the service online, similar to Sunday church services.