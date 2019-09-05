After more than two years of waiting, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced Saturday, Oct. 19 as the official groundbreaking date for the Saratoga Springs temple.
Attendance at the event will be by invitation only. Those living in the general area are invited to view the proceedings live from local meetinghouses.
Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area President, will preside.
The temple was announced in April 2017 by then-church President Thomas S. Monson. It will be located in the new Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive.
Renderings show a three-story temple of about 87,000 square feet. An adjacent 21,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built, according to the church.
Members of the church living in Saratoga Springs have been eagerly awaiting any news on their city’s temple location or groundbreaking. Since Monson’s announcement of another Utah County temple, there had been little to no visual movement on a designated construction site, site plans or designs.
According to county mapping, the LDS Church owns approximately 3,000 acres of land in Saratoga Springs.
It is also not unusual for the organization to take significant time to release details of where and when a temple is going to be built. For example, there have been no further details released about the the April 2018 announcement of a temple to be built in a yet-to-be-determined major city in Russia.
Saratoga Springs residents aren’t alone in patiently pining for the temple.
There are currently 17 operational temples in Utah with others announced or in construction process in Layton, Tooele and Washington County.