Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lindon got their Christmas present early this year. On Monday, the church revealed the location of the previously announced temple that will be built.
This temple, which President Russell M. Nelson, announced in October, will be built near 800 East and Center Street.
Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet. An exterior rendering will be released later. A groundbreaking date has not been set. Project leaders will immediately begin working with city officials to coordinate planning for the temple, a church statement said.
The land for the temple is located just a half block east of an LDS chapel and just across the street from the Oak Canyon Junior High tennis courts.
Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Lindon, temples have been announced in Syracuse and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George (Red Cliffs) and Taylorsville are currently under construction.
Somewhere tucked between two Polynesian islands and Central and South American cities, President Nelson, placed the announcement during October’s Sunday afternoon session that Lindon would be getting a temple.
While it wasn’t a surprise to some in the know, Facebook reports show that some shouts of glee were heard through Lindon neighborhoods Sunday afternoon.
One woman, who doesn’t even live in Lindon said on her Facebook page, “I know we aren’t supposed to scream when we hear the temple list announcements ... but sometimes I just can’t help it!!! AHHHHH!! Lindon!!!”
“We’re excited with what they’ve decided to do,” said Lindon Mayor Jeff Acerson, following the conference announcement. “We are waiting to hear the announcement of where the location will be in the city.”
The new temple location is about 15 minutes south of the Mt. Timpanogos Temple in American Fork and 16 minutes north of the new Orem temple locations.
Lindon is already the site of a large Bishop’s Storehouse and cannery. During the search for the Orem Temple site, places in Lindon and Vineyard also were considered.
The announcement did make people start counting and it appears Utah County, for the moment, will best Salt Lake County with the most temples.
“President Nelson’s announcement means there will be a place of peace and refuge that comes with a temple (right) in Lindon,” Acerson said in October.
He noted that Lindon residents are all about service, and having a temple in the city will allow worthy members of the LDS Church to serve.
When asked why he thought Lindon was announced so quickly after the Orem Temple, Acerson pinpointed the area’s growth.
“Ivory Homes is building a development that will house 3,000 people,” Acerson said.
According to Mountainland Association of Governments, there will be more than a million residents in Utah County by or before 2050.
As the church’s world headquarters, Utah has 2.1 million church members, which is approximately two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.2 million.
Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Each temple is considered a house of the Lord where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.