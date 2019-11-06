St. George will soon have its second LDS temple.
On Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day announced the location of its new Washington County Utah Temple. It will be on a 14-acre site northeast of 3000 E. 1580 South in St. George.
The church statement said plans for the three-story temple approximate 88,000 square feet will be built.
The temple was announced in October 2018.
Detailed design plans for the Washington County Utah Temple are still being developed. Further information — including interior and exterior renderings — will be made public later according to church information.
A groundbreaking date has not been set yet. Project leaders will soon start working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple, and they will begin filing public documents in the coming months.
Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Washington County, temples have also been announced in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, Taylorsville and Tooele Valley. Temples in southern Utah include Monticello, Cedar City and St. George.
The legacy St. George Temple closed this week for a major renovation that will keep the facility closed until sometime in 2022. A rededication of that temple will take place at that time.