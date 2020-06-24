LDS Church announces Orem Temple groundbreaking

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday the date for the ground-breaking for the Orem Temple.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 under the direction of Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area president. He will be the presiding authority.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, arrangements are being made for a video recording of the groundbreaking ceremony to be made available for viewing. More information surrounding the details will be forthcoming.
It may not have an Angel Moroni on top, but the new Orem Temple will be seen by thousands along Interstate 15.
The new temple will be located on a 16-acre site at approximately 1471 South Geneva Road, west of Interstate 15 and south of University Parkway.
Plans include a three-story temple of about 70,000 square feet with a center spire. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse is to be constructed on the temple site as well.
The Orem Utah Temple is one of two Utah temples announced in October 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Orem, temples have been announced in Syracuse, Taylorsville, Tooele Valley and Washington County.
Temples in Layton and Saratoga Springs are currently under construction. This brings the total to 24 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation in the state.
There are currently more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints in Utah, which is just under two-thirds of the state’s population of nearly 3.2 million residents.
Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord.” Temples differ from the church’s meeting houses. Unlike meeting houses, where Sabbath worship and weekly activities take place, temples are open throughout the week and are closed on Sundays.