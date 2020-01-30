The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that they would release a new handbook for leadership in the church, replacing both Handbook 1 and Handbook 2.
The new handbook will be released in a digital-only format in February and will be fully available to the public. The handbooks outline policies and procedures for leadership positions in the church.
Previously, Handbook 1 was only available to leadership serving as stake president and bishop.
The church said in a statement that 80% of the content will be transferred from the current handbooks and reordered in a new organized structure.
Nine chapters have already been updated to this point and the remaining 29 chapters will be updated in 2020 and 2021.
Because the book will be released in digital form, church leadership says that the contents will be updated regularly, “giving it the requisite flexibility to help thousands of leaders around the world adapt the Church’s various programs, policies and procedures to their circumstances with loving, pastoral care.”
The handbook will contain 38 chapters and will be accessible in English on Feb. 19, and will be translated into 51 languages.