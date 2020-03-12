The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that all church services are canceled worldwide in light of the spread of COVID-19.
"Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice," the church's announcement said.
That includes stake conferences, leadership conferences and large gatherings, all public worship services, including sacrament meetings, as well as branch, ward and stake activities.
The church also said where possible, members are asked to conduct any essential leadership meetings via technology.