Youth throughout the U.S. and Canada expecting to participate in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' For Strength of Youth conferences will have to make other plans this summer as the events have been canceled.
On Monday, the church announced that in an abundance of caution due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FSY conferences have been postponed to 2021.
An updated schedule of FSY conferences to be held in the U.S. and Canada in 2021–23 can be found on the church website: https://churchofjesuschrist.org.
According to the church statement, participant registration fees will be refunded on or before April 30. Some credit card processors may take up to 14 days after the refund is processed to post the refund to the card account.
“Outside of the U.S. and Canada, area presidencies will provide guidance on whether FSY conferences will be held. These decisions will be made in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines established by governments in their communities and countries,” the statement said.
The press statement continued, “All leaders should continue to abide by the direction given March 12, by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — namely, that all public gatherings of church members, including branch, ward and stake activities, are temporarily suspended worldwide."
On July 2019, the church announced the conferences would be held every other year for teens in the U.S. and Canada, with LDS stakes alternating years.
“For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences are modeled after Brigham Young University’s Especially For Youth (EFY) conferences,” according to the church. “These five-day events have been held extensively outside the United States and Canada for a number of years. Youth may attend beginning in the year they turn 14 and until their high school graduation. Each stake will be invited every other year.”
FSY conferences include activities, devotionals, and classes designed to help strengthen faith in Jesus Christ and provide opportunities for youth to grow spiritually, socially, physically and intellectually, according to church information.
It was first announced that beginning in 2020 that FSY conferences would be provided by the church and held locally with the support of Brigham Young University.
Traditional five-day Especially For Youth conferences will no longer be held. EFY Special Edition and EFY Express will still be available. For more information, see efy.byu.edu.