The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has consolidated into one online location the ability to access all the news of the church.
In a Monday press release, the church announced that, “Official announcements, news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can now be found in one place: Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. This consolidation merges content from what were the “Church News and Events” and “Official Newsroom” sections of the Church website.”
This will also include selected content from TheChurchNews.com, a newspaper written for members of the church and jointly published with the Deseret News.
The Church News publication in print form is distributed through a number of publications, including the Daily Herald as part of its Saturday weekend package.
“In a world overflowing with information, it has never been more important to speak with simplicity,” said Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department. “The imperative of Jesus to ‘be one’ inspires us to communicate with one voice. Newsroom has long been an essential resource to the media, the general public and members. We believe this consolidation provides a more unified online reading experience for Latter-day Saints and interested observers of the faith.”
Keith B. McMullin, president and CEO of Deseret Management Corporation, which owns and operates the Church News, said “The Church News is focused on being a ‘living record of the restoration’ and providing context to significant actions and activities of leaders and members of the Church of Jesus Christ. While continuing to build a rich and diverse record of the Church on our digital and print platforms, including TheChurchNews.com, our mission will be amplified and expanded by this centralization of Newsroom and select Church News content on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.”
Church members will now have the ability to view stories of special interest on desktop or a mobile devices from the white Newsroom toolbar at the top of any page on http://Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Boxes of content from http://TheChurchNews.com that point to stories with additional depth and context will occasionally be inserted throughout individual Newsroom articles. For example, a story currently online talks about the church helping the Navajo Nation recover from COVID-19.
The “Events” tab on the Newsroom toolbar shows upcoming events of interest to Latter-day Saints around the world. These include devotionals from church leaders, temple open houses and dedications, general conferences and important anniversaries.