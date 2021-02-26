It’s just a poke or two in the arm, but for many around the globe the COVID-19 vaccine is presently unattainable. Latter-day Saint Charities hopes to remedy that.
On Friday, Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced a $20 million grant to support UNICEF’s global work with the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and its vaccines arm, which is called the COVAX Facility, according to a church press release.
“This grant complements the Church’s U.S. $3 million donation in 2020 to facilitate UNICEF’s urgent COVID-19 response, providing water, sanitation and hygiene services,” the release said.
The new grant will contribute to UNICEF’s historic efforts in leading the procurement and supply of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to around 196 participating COVAX countries and economies by the end of 2021, according to LDS Charities.
The initial 2 billion doses are to be used to protect frontline healthcare and social workers, as well as high risk and vulnerable people.
The Latter-day Charities grant also will help support and strengthen the cold and supply chains, train health workers, address misinformation and build trust in vaccines and in the health systems delivering them through UNICEF, according to the church.
“We hope that (Latter-day Saint Charities’) generosity inspires other organizations, businesses and individuals to help us ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.
The response from several partner organizations aims to accelerate the end of the pandemic and minimize disruption to the lives of children by protecting health and social care workers around the world, including educators and primary caregivers, the church press release said.
“We express gratitude to UNICEF’s team and organization. They have done so much to care for children and their families and help them meet basic needs and fulfill their potential,” said Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of the church.
“As more adults in vulnerable communities are vaccinated, critical health, nutritional and educational services for children in need will be able to resume. We hold hope in our hearts not only of overcoming the pandemic, but of seeing a brighter future for all children and their families,” Causse said.
Latter-day Saint Charities and UNICEF USA entered into partnership in 2013, working together to support children and their families in the areas of immunization, emergency response, and education and development needs of refugees.