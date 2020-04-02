With blooming flowers signaling spring, the time is at hand for the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The conference is this Saturday and Sunday with two regular sessions each day and a third special session for members Saturday evening.
According to President Russell M. Nelson, the event will “not only be memorable, it will be unforgettable.”
Nelson spoke those words six months ago during the church’s last conference, three months before the Chinese city of Wuhan became ground zero of a global pandemic.
Members did not know that by the time the next conference rolled around, the world would be frozen in place with people quarantined in their homes, nor that a death knell would ring worldwide for thousands of carriers of the coronavirus strain known as COVID-19.
The changes to the annual conference are significant. Yet, those who, by tradition, get up on Saturday and Sunday morning and turn on their televisions or computers to watch the conference will only notice a few changes.
There will be no live choirs, no rows of general authorities and general officers of the church, and no throngs of people from all over the world in attendance.
Funny conference talk quips from speakers will fall on little to no ears in person, if any jokes are spoken.
Cameras won’t show the audience in the Conference Center, nor will viewers hear them rise and sing the intermediate hymn.
No, COVID-19 has changed all of that. All around the LDS Church headquarters it will be a unique weekend.
Here are some other things that are typical, but are not happening during conference weekend:
- No large gatherings of returned missionaries at mission reunions Friday night.
- No Temple Square grounds to stroll through, as it’s closed for construction.
- No church buildings to tour, or lunch to find at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.
- No young couples lounging on the grass and listening to the external broadcast of conference on loudspeakers — they won’t be in use this conference.
- Except for a few, perhaps, there won’t be protesters calling saints to repentance as they enter the Conference Center.
- For the usual downtown shoppers, there is no catching a bargain at shops at the City Creek Center stores (they are closed), and no ladies night out at Deseret Book stores.
- There will be less, not more, of the FrontRunner and Trax, and the Salt Lake City Airport will not have throngs of visitors coming in from all over the world.
What members can expect to experience is what Nelson said he hopes from every conference: that members will have a spiritual, introspective evaluation of their relationship with deity and, during this bicentennial year, gain more understanding into the importance of Joseph Smith and his First Vision.
According to Nelson, this conference is to be a hinge point that will open a new door in the lives of the members of the church as they prepare for the future.