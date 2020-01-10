The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the global Light the World: One by One effort generated nearly $6.3 million during this past Christmas season.
That annual effort includes the fourth year of the Giving Machines that were placed in 10 locations throughout the world, including University Place in Orem.
The Orem Giving Machines raised $1.3 million in donated goods and services.
Donations through the Giving Machines went to global charities including UNICEF, Church World Service, WaterAid, Water For People and International Medical Corps.
Several local groups are beneficiaries from the Orem Giving Machines, including Community Action Services and Food Bank, the Center for Women and Children in Crisis, United Way of Utah County and the Family Support and Treatment Center.
Donors at the Giving Machines were able to just swipe their credit cards and selected what they would like to donate. Items ranged in price from $5 to $350 and included everything from soccer balls to counseling. Items purchased according to the church also included chickens, meals, vaccines, shoes and glasses. In all, nearly 256,000 items have been purchased by the public for the global charitable effort.
Giving Machines were located in Orem, Salt Lake City, Gilbert, Arizona; San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; Laie (Oahu), Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; New York City; London, England; and Manila, Phillipines.