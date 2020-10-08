Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Susan Gong, continue recovering at home from COVID-19. Subsequently, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve have all taken the virus test.
“Out of an abundance of caution, all members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were tested, and all tests were negative,” according to a statement released Thursday by the church. “Church leaders will continue to exercise caution and follow all health guidelines related to COVID-19 and encourage our members to do the same.”
The Gongs continue to experience very mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are staying home, the statement added.
“They are grateful for the many prayers and expressions of concern and love,” the church statement said.
As shared in general conference this past weekend, Gong was recently exposed to COVID-19 and did not participate in conference in person. He and Sister Gong tested positive for the virus Monday.
“The church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate. We continue to encourage all church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic,” the church statement said.