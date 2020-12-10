The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partnered with Christkindlmarkt SLC and Navajo Strong, two nonprofit organizations, to sponsor the St. Martin’s Project, a community service initiative.
“Just to do something for them just fills our hearts,” said Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, executive board member of the Christkindlmarkt SLC and wife of Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Nearly 800 COVID-19 kits and 700 education backpacks were collected and donated for families on the Navajo Nation.
Dozens of volunteers gathered to help pack and load the donated items at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
“We didn’t know what the response would be,” said Sister Antje Uchtdorf Evans, executive board member of the Christkindlmarkt SLC and daughter of Elder Uchtdorf. “We’re just so overwhelmed by the kindness of the many people that have come to our donation sites.”
Christkindlmarkt SLC, which usually hosts over 100,000 visitors during its annual four-day German Christmas market, decided to serve the community in a new way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The cool thing is that we didn’t know of course who we would benefit this year, and we were thinking of different organizations and groups in our community. My mother had the wonderful idea of doing it for the Navajo (people),” Evans said.
Harriet Uchtdorf said it came as an inspiration to serve the Navajo Nation.
“We have a good relationship with the Native Americans. My husband and I, because of our church traveling, we often went to those places and visited the Navajos. ... They’re just wonderful,” Uchtdorf said.
“We’ve already received a picture of a child holding one of these backpacks, and so they’re starting already to deliver these, and we’re so thrilled and so blessed,” Evans said.
Community members were able to donate clothes, food and essential resources in three locations in Utah: Bountiful, Draper and Salt Lake City.
Plans are to pack and store the items in a warehouse in Blanding, where they will be organized, cleaned and sanitized before distribution.
The donated items include new backpacks, crayons, binders, notebooks, toilet paper, canned food and soap.