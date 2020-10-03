Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were encouraged to continue their quest to become like their Savior.
That quest, as acknowledged by church leadership, can be hard during these chaotic times, but now is the time to prepare and be unified.
Speakers addressed many ways to unify, to prepare and come to Christ.
Unity
President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of loving ones enemies and how that should work in today’s living including politics, racism and law.
“As citizens and as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we must do better to help root out racism," he said. "At the other extreme, a minority of participants and supporters of these protests and the illegal acts that followed them seem to have forgotten that the protests protected by the constitution are peaceful protests. Protesters have no right to destroy, deface, or steal property or to undermine the government’s legitimate police powers.”
Oaks continued: “The constitution and laws contain no invitation to revolution or anarchy. All of us — police, protesters, supporters, and spectators — should understand the limits of our rights and the importance of our duties to stay within the boundaries of existing law.”
“Abraham Lincoln was right when he said: ‘There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.’ Redress of grievances by mobs is redress by illegal means. That is anarchy, a condition that has no effective governance and no formal police, which undermines rather than protects individual rights.”
Oaks said, "One reason the recent protests in the United States were shocking to so many was that the hostilities and illegalities felt among different ethnicities in other nations should not be felt in the United States. This country should be better in eliminating racism, not only against Black Americans, who were most visible in the recent protests, but also against Latinos, Asians, and other groups. This nation’s history of racism is not a happy one and we must do better."
Oaks noted the church will not participate in the violence threatened by those disappointed with the outcome of the upcoming Presidential election. "In a democratic society we always have the opportunity and the duty to persist peacefully until the next election."
Elder Quentin Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, also spoke of the need for unity and that is the challenge of this day. The church can be an oasis of diversity and unity, he said.
Cook noted race is not identified on church membership records.
“The culture of the gospel of Jesus Christ is not a Gentile culture or a Judaic culture," he said. "It is not determined by the color of one’s skin or where one lives. While we rejoice in distinctive cultures, we should leave behind aspects of those cultures that conflict with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Our members and new converts often come from diverse racial and cultural backgrounds.”
Cook added: “If we are to follow President Nelson’s admonition to gather scattered Israel, we will find we are as different as the Jews and Gentiles were in Paul’s time. Yet we can be united in our love of and faith in Jesus Christ.”
Sister Michelle Craig, First Counselor in the Young Women Presidency encouraged members to see through His eyes.
“I witness that Jesus Christ loves us and can give us eyes to see — even when it’s hard, even when we’re tired, even when we’re lonely, and even when the outcomes are not as we hoped," she said. "Through His grace, He will bless us and increase our capacity. Through the power of the Holy Ghost, Christ will enable us to see ourselves and see others as He does. With His help, we can discern what is most needful. We can begin to see the hand of the Lord working in and through the ordinary details of our lives — we will see deeply.”
In his Saturday morning remarks, President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged the world is going through unique times, but members of the church have the blessing of time to strengthen their faith.
“I pray that we as a people are using this unique time to grow spiritually," he said. "We are here on earth to be tested, to see if we will choose to follow Jesus Christ, to repent regularly, to learn, and to progress. Our spirits long to progress. And we do that best by staying firmly on the covenant path.”
Preparing
Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelves Apostles, said we have mortal tests such as the difficult times that are currently happening, that we should be prepared. Bednar recited the parable of the Ten Virgins.
“Faithfulness is not foolishness or fanaticism," he said. "Rather, it is trusting and placing our confidence in Jesus Christ as our Savior, on His name, and in His promises.”
“As we ‘press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, having a perfect brightness of hope, and a love of God and of all men,' we are blessed with an eternal perspective and vision that stretches far beyond our limited mortal capacity,” Bednar said. “We will be enabled to ‘gather together, and stand in holy places’ and ‘be not moved, until the day of the Lord come.'"
In the steps to repenting and developing the desire to become like Christ, we need to learn more of him, said Elder Scott D. Whiting, of the Quorum of the Seventy.
“Christ like attributes are gifts from a loving Heavenly Father to bless us and those around us," he said. "Accordingly, our efforts to obtain these attributes will require heartfelt pleas for His divine assistance. If we seek these gifts to better serve others, He will bless us in our efforts. Selfishly pursuing a gift from God will end in disappointment and frustration.”
Elder Ronald A. Rasband reflected on receiving a temple recommend, or when you are recommended to the Lord.
"Our recommend is not checklist, a hall pass, or a ticket for special seating," he said. "It has a much higher and holier purpose. To qualify for the honor of a temple recommend you must live in harmony with the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."
Rasband added: “Being worthy to attend the temple, however, has not been suspended. Let me emphasize, whether you have access to a temple or not, you need a current temple recommend to stay firmly on the covenant path.”
The Saturday morning session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency. Music was pre-recorded by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.