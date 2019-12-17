A whistleblower report made public this week alleges that leaders with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints improperly stockpiled over $100 billion of member tithes and donations meant for charity, allegations church leadership said Tuesday are based on “limited information.”
The Associated Press reports, following a Washington Post story, that a former church employee submitted a complaint to the Internal Revenue Service that the religious organization built an investment portfolio for years without following federal tax rules.
In response to the complaint, the First Presidency issued a statement Tuesday reassuring members the majority of funds are used “immediately” for education, humanitarian, missionary efforts and construction of meetinghouses and temples.
“We take seriously the responsibility to care for the tithes and donations received from members,” the statement read.
Church leaders explained a portion of income is “methodically safeguarded” for a future reserve per a doctrine taught in the Bible titled the “Parable of the Talents.”
“Claims being currently circulated are based on a narrow perspective and limited information,” the First Presidency stated. “The Church complies with all applicable law governing our donations, investments, taxes, and reserves. We continue to welcome the opportunity to work with officials to address questions they may have.”
The religious organization typically receives $7 billion annually in member donations, according to the 74-page whistleblower report submitted to the IRS.
No additional information about the religious organization’s budget is available as church leaders have long refused to disclose details on spending or charitable work, the AP reported.
However, historian D. Michael Quinn claimed that the LDS Church received $33 billion in member contributions and $15 billion from for-profit business in 2010. He believed much of the money is spent operating church buildings, temples and programs, according to the AP.
The whistleblower report was filed by David A. Nielsen, 41, who worked until September as a senior portfolio manager at the church investment division named Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc.
He stated in a resignation letter that he could no longer work at the division after members of his family left the religion and encouraged him to leave as well.
His twin brother, Lars P. Nielsen, shared the complaint and other documents with the Washington Post who released the story on Monday.
“Having seen tens of billions in contributions and scores more in investment returns come in, and having seen nothing except two unlawful distributions to for-profit concerns go out, he was dejected beyond words, and so was I,” Lars Nielsen said in a statement to the Post.
The allegation states the church misled members and potentially broke federal tax law by using supporting organization Ensign Peak Advisors to set aside about $1 billion a year.
Ensign Peak Advisors operates as a tax-free nonprofit as long as the money is used for religious, education or charitable purposes.
The AP reported David Nielsen argues the church has not followed those rules by refusing to directly fund those three categories in more than two decades and thereby owes billions in taxes to the IRS.
He also stated he wants a cut of the money as part of a reward the IRS offers for whistleblowers.
The LDS Church owns ranches, real estate and other for-profit businesses like the $1.7 billion City Creek shopping center in downtown Salt Lake City.
Church officials stated the organization has provided $2.2 billion worth of aid to 197 countries since 1985, according to a report issued in 2018.
The Utah-based faith has more than 16 million members worldwide who are encouraged to give 10% of their income for what is known as “tithing.”