LDS Church now takes names for temple prayer rolls online

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced names added to temple pray rolls may now be submitted online.
“It is a common practice among many people of faith to pray for loved ones when they face illness, afflictions or other challenges,” a church press release said. “In many faith traditions, this includes praying collectively for those with specific needs. The scriptures record multiple examples when Jesus Christ prayed in groups and admonished those present to also pray.”
In temples this practice is observed. Members are invited to place the names of those in need on what is known as the “prayer roll” of the temple. Members then unite their faith in asking Heavenly Father to bless those persons whose names are on the prayer rolls, according to the church statement.
Requests to place a name on the temple prayer rolls can now be made by visiting any temple’s information page and clicking the prayer roll link. Requests also can be made through the “Temples” section of the Member Tools mobile app beginning Tuesday for Android and Sept. 1, for iOS. Once the names are entered, they will be sent to that temple, or to the nearest operating temple if that temple is closed, according to the church.
While the services of the pray roll are typically provided to members of the church, people who are not of the LDS faith also have submitted names to the prayer rolls by calling the temples in the past.
Those not of the faith need to have an LDS account to submit names, but according to the church, anyone can get a free account.